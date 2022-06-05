JFF in turmoil: Talk of Paul Hall quitting, Boyz stranded in Suriname | Loop Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz could be looking for a new coach just two days before their return leg match against Suriname in the Concacaf Nations League, after reports surfaced Sunday that head coach Paul Hall has resigned or is threatening to resign.

There are also reports that the players, who played out a 1-1 draw with Suriname on Saturday, have told the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) that they will not move forward unless JFF general secretary Dalton Wint is relieved of his duties.

This, after the Boyz were reportedly left stranded in Suriname ahead of Tuesday’s match against the same side in Kingston.

According to reports reaching Loop Sports, after Saturday’s game, the players were left embarrassed when they realized they did not have a return flight to Kingston.

Further reports are that the Jamaicans were told they would have shared a charter flight with the Suriname national team back to Jamaica on Saturday night. Allegations are that Jamaica failed to come up with its share of the cost of the flight, leaving the players stranded in Suriname.

Following the development, the Boyz have seemingly laid the blame squarely at the feet of Wint and it appears JFF Ppesident Michael Ricketts is prepared to throw him under the proverbial bus.

In a Whatsapp voice being circulated since Saturday night, a player who is supposedly speaking on behalf of the team is heard demanding Wint’s resignation and Ricketts seemingly agreeing with the players.

“On behalf of the team, captain, vice captain, we are asking Mr Wint to resign. That’s the only way we move forward. Can we get your word on that?” said the unidentified player.

A voice sounding like Ricketts responded with: “I am saying I agree”.

“You agree as the president. Okay,” the player said in reply.

The latest controversy bedeviling the JFF follows what many have described as the unprofessionalism it displayed in its handling of the Vin Blaine situation which saw Blaine resigning as head coach of the senior women’s team and Lorne Donaldson installed as his replacement.

The JFF confirmed Blaine in the position in May, despite the fact that 20 members of the Reggae Girlz squad preparing for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers had written to the JFF expressing their dissatisfaction with Blaine.

It is unknown what arrangements are being made to get the Boyz out of Suriname and how soon they will arrive in Jamaica.

JFF press officer Earl Bailey said that there will be a press conference on Monday. He further stated that “I will send a release as soon as I can confirm when the team is leaving Suriname.”