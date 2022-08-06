JFF lands Adidas as sponsor and kit supplier of all national teams Loop Jamaica

There is a major boost for Jamaica’s football programme as sportswear giant Adidas is set to become the main sponsor of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and the official kit supplier of all national football teams as of January 2023.

This is a major development for the cash-strapped JFF, which made the announcement on Saturday.

“We are incredibly proud to announce this unprecedented partnership with Adidas and are looking forward to achieving great things together,” said JFF president Michael Ricketts in a statement.

“The partnership will support the JFF’s efforts to develop Jamaican football at all levels and will facilitate further success at the professional level in the years to come. The JFF is now a part of the Adidas portfolio of international federations, joining giants such as the DFB (Germany), RFEF (Spain), AFA (Argentina), FIGC (Italy), and the RBFA (Belgium),” Ricketts added.

According to Nick Craggs, general manager for Adidas Global Football, the company was looking forward to contributing to the development of football in Jamaica.

“We’re delighted to be announcing this long-term partnership with the Jamaica Football Federation. The country?s potential on the pitch – of which the consecutive World Cup qualifications of the women?s team is a testament – along with the richness and global relevance of its culture, which resonates far beyond football and Jamaica?s borders, make it a great fit to join our Adidas International Federations family. We look forward to celebrating many achievements together while contributing to the progress and future of Jamaican football at all levels of the game,” Craggs said.

The JFF credited Marlon Gilbert-Roberts, CEO of Business 2 Sports Group as being one of the architects of the “historic deal” alongside sports lawyer Jonathan Himpe and former Reggae Boy Fitzroy Simpson.

Gilbert-Roberts said the partnership “represents a unique opportunity for renewal, and rebuilding on a strong foundation.

“It is fitting that this announcement is made on the day we celebrate our 60th year of Independence. This partnership celebrates the unity, strength, inclusivity, joy, national pride, and tradition that consistently place Jamaican culture centre stage,” he said.