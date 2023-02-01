JFF names squad for Under-17 World Cup qualifiers in Guatemala Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has announced the 20-man squad for the 2023 Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship in Guatemala from February 11-26.

Four reserves reserves were also announced.

The delegation departs on February 9.

The young Reggae Boyz have been drawn into Group G alongside Costa Rica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe.

Groups E and G will be based at the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City, while Groups F and H will be hosted by the Estadio Pensativo in Antigua.

After Group Stage play, the top three nations in each group will advance to the knockout stage, joining the four 2022 Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Qualifiers group winners: Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico.

The Round of 16 matches will take place February 18 and 19, at both venues, followed by the quarterfinals (February 21 and 22), semifinals (February 24), and final (February 26) in Guatemala City.

All knockout stage matches will be played in a single-match direct elimination format and the four semifinalists will qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Peru 2023.

In the previous edition of the Concacaf Under-17 Championship, played in Bradenton, Florida, in 2019, Mexico won their eighth title at this age level, with a 2-1 extra-time win over the United States in the final.

Group E: Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, CuracaoGroup F: USA, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, BarbadosGroup G: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Cuba, GuadeloupeGroup H: Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, Suriname.

JAMAICA’S DELEGATION

PLAYERS: Taywane Lynch (Mount Pleasant FA), Joshua Grant (Inter Milan FC), Ahir Dixon (Mount Pleasant FA), Alexavier Gooden (Cavalier SC), Malik Robinson (Unattached), Nahshon Bolt (Unattached), Ronaldo Barrett (Cavalier SC), Adrian Reid (Cavalier SC), Malachi Molina (FC Dallas Academy), Brandon Bent (Inter Miami FC Academy), Ja-son Whyte (Unattached), Jordan Mangatal (South Florida Academy), Everald Swaby (Unattached), Jahmani Bell (Phoenix FA), Dunsting Cohen (Vere United), Orane Watson (Harbour View FC), Nicholas Simmonds (Richmond United Academy), Adrian Mahoney (Toronto FC Academy), Ashton Gordon (Atlanta United Academy), Dyllan John (Phoenix Academy)

RESERVES: Odane Wilberforce (Mount Pleasant), Samir Bloise (FC Prime), Ryan Heron (Orlando City FC), Che-Daniel Gardner (Unattached).

STAFF: Merron Gordon (Head Coach), Vassel Reynolds (Assistant Coach), Andrew Peart (Assistant Coach), Andrew Sewell (Goalkeeper Coach), Ronald Watson (Kit Man), Wendell Downswell (Technical Director), Lamar Morgan (Physical Trainer), Dr. Edmund Regis (Team Doctor), Remawn Thomas (Team Manager), Alvin Green (Masseur), Tajay Bailey (Physiotherapist), Baron Watson (Head of Delegation).