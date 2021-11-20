JFF president elected as CFU vice president | Loop Jamaica

President of the Jamaica Football Federation Michael Ricketts has been elected a vice president of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU).

Rickett’s elevation to the post took place on Saturday at a virtual Annual Congress of the regional body.

“I feel honoured that my regional colleagues have seen it fit to place their faith in my abilities to support the leadership of this important organization,” Ricketts said. “I will do everything within my power working with my colleagues to ensure that the mandate and expectations of this body are fulfilled.”

Ricketts is the second Jamaican to occupy the post, as the late Captain Horace Burrell was also a vice president of the organisation.