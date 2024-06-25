JFF suspends Leon Bailey from national team selection

JFF suspends Leon Bailey from national team selection
11 hrs ago

Leon Bailey. (PHOTO: File).

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has temporarily suspended the selection of Leon Bailey from the senior men’s national team following recent comments and his non-participation in the Copa America 2024 squad, despite being selected.

Bailey was named in the Copa America squad by the JFF despite saying in March that he was contemplating taking a break from international duties. At the time, he was suspended by Reggae Boyz head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, ostensibly for breaking a team curfew in November 2023. He went on a public rant against the JFF after he was suspended.

In a media release, the JFF cited that it took into account Bailey’s expressed desire to take a break from national duties, stating that suspending his selection will prevent further miscommunication.

“The JFF values the contributions of all players and respects their individual decisions regarding national team participation,” the release further stated.

The JFF said that the matter has been referred to David Watt, the newly appointed chairman of the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee.

