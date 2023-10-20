JFF suspends players who declined Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers call-up Loop Jamaica

JFF suspends players who declined Women's Gold Cup qualifiers call-up
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
JFF suspends players who declined Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers call-up

Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw, left, in action against Brazil’s Kathellen during their Women’s World Cup Group F football match in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The Manchester City striker is notably absent from the squad for the upcoming Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers against Panama and Guatemala. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins, File).

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has suspended the players who chose to decline their call-up for the upcoming Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers against Panama and Guatemala.

In a statement released a short while ago the federation stated, “Given the obvious concerns that the group of players have with the contract, the JFF has decided to suspend any selection of the players in question until these issues are resolved.”

The JFF expressed its discomfort with the players’ response and noted the absence of player representatives at a scheduled meeting on the same day.

“The JFF is uncomfortable with the response of the players and the non-attendance of the player representatives to a scheduled meeting today,” the statement said.    “The JFF is eager to clear up all the concerns that team members may have in accordance with the contracts. If there is a grievance or concern, this must be placed squarely on the table to be addressed and documented to the JFF.   

The JFF issued the statement shortly after newly appointed head coach Xavier Gilbert announced the 23-member squad to represent Jamaica in the upcoming matches.

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw is notably absent from the squad.

The Reggae Girlz are scheduled to face Panama in Panama City on Wednesday, October 25, followed by a match against Guatemala on Sunday, October 29 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

