JFF to appoint new head coach ahead of Concacaf Nations League fixture

·8 min read
Home
Local News
JFF to appoint new head coach ahead of Concacaf Nations League fixture
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Work to rebuild Troy Bridge to begin next week – NWA

JFF to appoint new head coach ahead of Concacaf Nations League fixture

Bog Walk Gorge to be closed for nine hours on Friday – NWA

Artwalk Festival ‘Hop On, Hop Off’ tour reintros Tivoli Murals Project

JFF’s profile raised with support from Smart Mobile Solutions and AWDS

Break these 5 money habits to start building wealth

Jamaica appoints first female Court of Appeal President

Greenwood, once considered a top prospect at Man U, joins Marseille

Watch out for cons and scams after disaster strikes

Health Ministry to implement Hurricane Beryl recovery plan

Thursday Jul 18

26°C
Melton Williams

1 hrs ago

Dennis Chung, the JFF’s general secretary, announced that the technical committee will start interviewing candidates for the new head coach position within a week. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid),

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has announced that a new head coach will be appointed in time for the Concacaf Nations League match between Jamaica and Cuba on September 6 at the National Stadium.

This follows the resignation of Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, who stepped down after nearly two years in charge of the Reggae Boyz. Hallgrimsson’s tenure ended following a disappointing campaign at the 2024 Copa America, where Jamaica failed to secure any points.

Hallgrimsson’s final match was a 3-0 loss to Venezuela on June 30 in Austin, Texas. Over the three Copa America matches, Jamaica scored just one goal and conceded seven.

Dennis Chung, the JFF’s general secretary, stated that the technical committee will begin interviewing candidates for the new head coach position within a week. He confirmed that the committee has shortlisted five applicants from an initial pool of 40.

“We ended up getting 40 applicants,” Chung said. “The technical chair said we are down to five. The public will hear very shortly who the coach is. But I can tell you there are some very exciting prospects with some very good track records.”

Chung noted that the high level of interest in the position is due to Jamaica’s strong prospects of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Concacaf region could have up to eight teams in the World Cup for the first time, with Canada, Mexico, and the USA automatically qualifying as co-hosts of the expanded 48-nation, 104-game tournament.

Following the final round of Concacaf qualification, the three group winners will qualify directly for the FIFA World Cup 2026, joining the three host nations. Additionally, the best two runners-up will compete in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

The Reggae Boyz have won their first two matches in the second round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers and are tied with Guatemala at the top of their group with six points each. The top two teams from each group will progress to the final round of qualification.

Related Articles

Sport

July 18, 2024 09:33 PM

Sport

July 10, 2024 04:28 PM

Sport

June 7, 2024 01:21 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Work to rebuild Troy Bridge to begin next week – NWA

Sport

JFF to appoint new head coach ahead of Concacaf Nations League fixture

Jamaica News

Bog Walk Gorge to be closed for nine hours on Friday – NWA

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson out to prove she is not just back, but better

See also

Sha’Carri Richardson set the tone for her own comeback story a year ago when she won the 100-metre U.S. title, then the world championship, and brashly proclaimed: “I’m not back, I’m better.

Sport

Greenwood, once considered a top prospect at Man U, joins Marseille

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Mason Greenwood left Manchester United to join Marseille on Thursday in a move that brought an end to his troubled spell at the Premier League club where he was once conside

Jamaica News

Denbigh Show still on, but only for one day this time around – Green

The annual Denbigh Agricultural Industrial and Food Show, which is normally held in the midst of the ‘Emancipendence’ celebrations, is to held this year despite the widespread destruction to the agric

Jamaica News

Education ministry cracking down on school costs for parents

The Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) has issued stringent guidelines, aimed at minimising the financial burden on parents and guardians during the registration process at primary schools.
The

Jamaica News

Jamaica appoints first female Court of Appeal President

Justice Marva McDonald Bishop was sworn in as President of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, becoming the first female to hold the office.
Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, presided over the func

Jamaica News

Nigerians behind attempt to defraud Jamaica’s NWC of US$1 million

Two Nigerians, who have been labelled as cybercriminals by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), are reportedly behind an attempt to defraud the National Water Commission (NWC)

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols