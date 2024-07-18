JFF’s profile raised with support from Smart Mobile Solutions and AWDS

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has welcomed two new sponsors, a move seen as a boost to the Michael Ricketts-led administration’s efforts to elevate the profile of the country’s football governing body.

Dennis Chung, the JFF’s general secretary, highlighted the significance of the contributions from Smart Mobile Solutions (SMS) and Awnings, Windows, Doors, and Shower Enclosures (AWDS).

Despite the modest nature of the donations, which include five laptops and two tents, Chung emphasized their value and importance to the federation.

Chung revealed that the laptops from SMS are valued at $800,000, while the tents from AWDS also hold substantial value. He stressed the importance of these contributions during a press conference at the JFF office on Wednesday.

“A lot of times we focus on large sponsorships, but at the JFF, we treasure every single contribution. As they say, every mickle makes a muckle. People who don’t organize a game don’t understand how important a tent can be for security and weather coverage,” Chung said. “We’re very appreciative of this. It enhances our capabilities and reduces our need to rent equipment, which helps our cash flow. The laptops couldn’t have come at a better time, and we really appreciate the support,” he added.

JFF president Michael Ricketts sees these developments as a positive step, indicating that both large and small corporate entities are beginning to support the federation.

“We’re very appreciative of small companies making significant contributions. If every small company could contribute, it would positively impact boys and girls in disenfranchised communities,” Ricketts said.

SMS managing director Dane Spencer hopes their partnership with the JFF will have a lasting impact. “This collaboration is very important. We aim to foster sustainable partnerships and bring value to the Jamaican populace. Football helps with social development and youth upliftment, and these laptops will facilitate better communication for the JFF,” Spencer shared.

AWDS chief executive officer Mark Anthony Bernard expressed optimism about the future of their partnership with the JFF. “We donated two tents, which is a small start, but hopefully, we can build on this and offer more tangible support in the future,” Bernard declared.