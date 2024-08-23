JFJ joins protest over delayed trial re Mario Deane’s death 10 yrs ago

Mickel Jackson, Executive Director Jamaican for Justice (JFJ), joined a protest on Wednesday appealing for the start of the trial of three cops who were charged in connection with the death of Mario Deane, who died in custody at the Barnett Street Police Station lock-up in Montego Bay, St James 10 years ago.

Deane, 31, was beaten on August 3, 2014 while in custody for possession of a ganja ‘spliff’, and died three days later at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH).

Jackson joined Deane’s family members and other residents in a peaceful protest on Barnett Street in Montego Bay over the long delay in getting the cops’ trial started in court.

“JFJ is here with the family, with the mother Mercia Frazer, supporting her call for justice. Ten years is far too long. The delays by the state is a travesty to justice,” said Jackson.

“Come November 18th, we must see the trial commencing for Mario Dean. Come November 18th, it must be the start of holding people to account for the death of this young man, his untimely death,” said Frazer.

She expressed frustration with the long drawn out delays for the trial to get under way.

“I am here today standing up, having a peaceful protest just to say the court system has been dragging on for 10 year and 10 years is just too long. Too long! And going to court, everything is just bringing back the feeling of the first day. And I need to get past that by now. And I really can’t see what is holding it up,” she said.

Frazer cited that the trial has failed to get under way because of the absence of jurors, but argued that the jurors should be subpoenaed to attend court in the same way she has been subpoenaed.

The trial has been postponed numerous times since the three police personnel’s initial appearance before the St James Circuit Court on September 18, 2018.

Corporal Elaine Stewart, along with constables Juliana Clevon and Marlon Grant, were arrested and charged with manslaughter, misconduct in a public office, and perverting the course of justice in relation to Deane’s death.