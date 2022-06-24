JFP forms alliance with regional office products supplier | Loop Jamaica

JFP Ltd (formally Jamaica Fibreglass Products Ltd) has established an alliance for the distribution of its products to regional distributor Total Office Ltd.

The agreement, which was signed on April 25, 2022, accepts JFP as a provider of furniture, cabinetry and other related products for Total clients across the region (Antigua, Suriname, Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad and other Caribbean countries).

The agreement will be in place for two years at the outset.

Total Office was established in 1989 and is known regionally for supplying commercial office products to small and large organisations.

It has provided office furnishings and interior and exterior logistics solutions for companies such as Scotiabank, KPMG, Republic Bank of Trinidad and others.

Metry Seaga, CEO of JFP, said the company remains resolute in the commitments he made to shareholders at the listing of JFP on the Jamaica Stock Exchange in February of this year.

“Our strategy for growth is compelling, and we are seeing the results of all the work our team has put in place. We made commitments to our shareholders earlier this year to deepen our footprint across the region and United States, and we are doing just that,” Seaga said.

Seaga was unable to say the expected value of the partnership with Total Office given the stipulations within the agreement but has assured that the projected pipeline will be significant.

“This is a great opportunity for JFP, and whilst we are not currently expanding our production equipment or production team, we do anticipate that this will have to be done to meet the expected demand of our products and service”.

In May 2022, the company released its first-quarter results for 2022, which saw a 70 per cent increase in revenue from $64.7 million to $110.2 million compared to the year prior period and an improvement in the gross profit, which increased by 168 per cent from $28.9 million to $77.3 million.

The gross profit margin also increased from 45 per cent to 70 per cent relative to the prior period in 2021.