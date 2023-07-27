Jhaniele Fowler robbed in South Africa ahead of Netball World Cup Loop Jamaica

National senior netball captain Jhaniele Fowler experienced a distressing incident ahead of the Sunshine Girls opening Netball World Cup match in Cape Town, where she reported that money was taken from her purse.

Fowler, who is participating in her fourth tournament, expressed concerns about the safety situation in the country.

The 34-year-old, who represents the West Coast Fever in Australia’s Super Netball league, shared her sentiments on Instagram, stating, “This is so unfortunate, this place isn’t safe. First, they stole money from my purse, now people are trying to come in on us in our rooms. Really!”

The Sunshine Girls arrived at the tournament as one of the favoured contenders for the trophy, having won silver at the Commonwealth Games last year. In the last World Cup held in Liverpool, England, they secured a fifth-place finish.

The Sunshine Girls are poised to potentially encounter the Australian Diamonds in the semi-finals next week, provided that both nations secure first place in their respective group stages, as anticipated.

Cape Town is the host city for the 10-day event, scheduled to commence Friday with the opening clash between New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Sunshine Girls will begin their campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka. They then face Wales on Saturday before a clash against South Africa on Sunday.

POOLS

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, and FijiPool B: England, Malawi, Scotland and BarbadosPool C: Jamaica, South Africa, Wales and Sri LankaPool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago and Singapore