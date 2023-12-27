JHTA contributes $1 million to worthy causes in Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica

In the spirit of giving and community support, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) donated $1 million to local organisations during the Christmas in the Village event in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The recipient organisations include St Christopher School for the Deaf, Teen Challenge, and Widow’s Mite – Mustard Seed Community and the St Ann’s Bay Hospital.

The three organisations received a cheque of $250,000, while the St Ann’s Bay Hospital received equipment for the facility valued at the cost.

Organised in collaboration with Island Village, Christmas in the Village brought together the Ocho Rios community for a festive celebration, culminating in a heart-warming donation ceremony on Saturday, December 16, 2023. JHTA Ocho Rios Area Chair, Vana Taylor and Executive Director, Camille Needham, had the honour of presenting the cheques to the representatives of the beneficiary organisations.

JHTA has a long-standing commitment to philanthropy, and this year’s donation marks over 15 years of continuous support to St Christopher School for the Deaf, Teen Challenge, and Widow’s Mite – Mustard Seed Community.

Lavern Stewart-Bennett, Acting Principal at the St Christopher School for the Deaf, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the community.

She said: “Donations like these help to keep food in our children’s mouths. We are a non-profit organisation, so these donations are extremely valuable.”

The association recognises the invaluable contributions of these organisations to the local community and remains dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those they serve.

The JHTA has always made charity donations in its major tourist areas: Kingston, Montego Bay, Negril, Ocho Rios/Runaway Bay, Port Antonio and South Coast. However, the increased value of $1 million for major tourist areas is part of President Robin Russell’s aim to augment JHTA’s impact, external to the tourism industry.

“We are proud to continue our tradition of giving back to the community and supporting organisations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families,” said Vana Taylor, JHTA Ocho Rios Area Chair. “The work of St Christopher School for the Deaf, Teen Challenge, and Widow’s Mite – Mustard Seed Community is truly commendable, and we are honoured to be a part of their journey.”

In addition to the financial contribution, the JHTA went the extra mile to spread joy and holiday cheer by providing refreshments for the children in attendance. JHTA active members – hotel accommodations within the region came together to contribute food and beverages. Santa Claus also made a special appearance, delighting the young attendees with festive gifts and creating lasting memories for the holiday season.

JHTA expressed gratitude to Island Village for their collaboration in organising Christmas in the Village and extended appreciation to the community for their continued support over the years.