JHTA head not daunted by 10,000-cruise-worker target | Loop Jamaica

President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Clifton Reader, is not daunted that hotels that are already understaffed, stand to lose more of its workers to the cruise shipping industry following recent announcements that cruise lines are set to recruit some 10,000 Jamaican workers.

However, Reader has a formula to help handle the challenges ahead for the local hospitality sector.

While speaking to reporters after a function at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on May 27, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said the massive recruitment drive comes at a time when the cruise sector and tourism in general, by extension, are showing signs of growth, and is a telling indicator that Jamaican workers are viewed positively on the global stage.

“This is a very big deal and a sign that cruise shipping is back,” the minister argued.

“The cruise lines can recruit anywhere, and to express a commitment to hiring 10,000 of our countrymen and countrywomen is a sure sign of the confidence they have in our workers. We are talking about chefs, bellboys, room attendants… seafarers in general… just about in any department,” he added.

Reader argued that traditionally Jamaicans have always being recruited by cruise lines.

“The shortage (of workers) is there and for years people have been going on the cruise ships. I just believe that we should manage it in a way where people are not basically being taken away from the hotels, so to speak,” said Reader.

He argued that with hotels spending so much money to train its workers, the cruise lines should also be inspired to assist with the training of hospitality workers in Jamaica.

“Hotels are doing their training, hotels are coming up with creative ways of doing things, and we are spending millions and millions of dollars training. The cruise ships basically should be encouraged to give scholarships and some amount of investments in training institutions, whether they be new ones or old ones,” he said.

The JHTA president said the cruise lines could provide training opportunities for unskilled labour on the island’s south coast.

“We do have unskilled labour, especially on the south coast. So those unskilled labour could be taken up, trained and be delivered to the cruise ships, and it would be excellent for the country because a lot of people who otherwise would be on the streets, would then be gainfully employed and remittance that we depend on a lot, would also increase,” stated Reader.

Bartlett said the recruiting will be handled by the operators of the cruise lines, and Jamaican applicants only need to have a clean police record and a clean bill of health.

“Scores of Jamaicans have been working on the major cruise lines… travelling all over the world for decades. Our workers have distinguished themselves in every department imaginable, and the cruise owners have taken notice. The best is yet to come because as soon as the cruise sector opens up more, you will see more of our people being recruited,” he said.

Bartlett said in recent discussions with cruise officials, Jamaica continues to be a first-choice country as it relates to hiring workers, adding that, “our work ethic and iconic stature are well known and will always give us that preferential edge anywhere in this region.”

Most of the major cruise lines have recently been on global recruitment drives for workers, with Jamaicans, based on numbers, being among the highest on their lists.

This is said to be not surprising, considering that scores of Jamaican workers have for decades, been plying their trade on mega-liners owned by Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

Bartlett said the fact that these workers have made significant contributions to their country of birth over the years would automatically qualify them for the newly-formed pension scheme for tourism workers.

“They have for years, been making significant contributions by way of remittances. They have been sending back much-needed foreign exchange into the local economy, and have been the source of stability for many families,” he added.