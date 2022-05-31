Jif Peanut Butter recalled in Jamaica over salmonella contamination | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Jif Peanut Butter recalled in Jamaica over salmonella contamination
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

52 minutes ago

The product pictured is the subject of a recall in Jamaica.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) and the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) are advising that a product recall has been issued for the J.M Smucker Company in relation to Jif products sold in the United States and Canada, including products distributed internationally, due to potential salmonella contamination.

The products subject to recall bear the codes: 1274425 – 2140425.

As it relates to products imported into Jamaica, this would affect Jif Creamy 340 gram (2032425) and Jif Reduced Fat 454 gram (2029425).

“The local distributor has agreed to voluntarily recall these items from the shelves and return
them to its distribution Centres for destruction,” according to a joint release from NCRA and the CAC.

The regulatory authorities are encouraging consumers to check the labels of such packages
prior to purchase/consumption as informal importers or persons who purchase such items
otherwise may have inadvertently bought this product.

“If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should
dispose of it immediately or return to the point of purchase for a refund,” the release said.

