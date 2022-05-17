Jill Biden heading to Latin America on three-country tour

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)First lady Jill Biden on Wednesday departs Washington for a six-day Latin American tour, with scheduled stops in Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica, according to a White House release obtained first by CNN.

Biden will be joined on the trip by her daughter, Ashley Biden. The tour will “emphasize the importance of the US partnership,” as well as the three countries’ commitment to democracy, “in a region where democratic backsliding is increasingly common,” says the release.

In Ecuador, Biden is scheduled to meet with President Guillermo Lasso, and deliver a keynote speech focused on democracy and the challenges of migrating Latin Americans, according to an official. The trip comes as the Biden administration faces several challenges on the immigration front, including a heated debate over Title 42, a Trump-era pandemic restriction that allows migrants to be turned away at the US-Mexico border because of the public health crisis.

Biden will also visit an elementary school that is “hosting a US-supported accelerated learning program that helps Ecuadorian, Venezuelan, and Colombian teenagers — who were previously out of school for at least two years — rejoin the formal school system,” says the release, a visit she will make with Ecuador first lady Maria de Lourdes Alcivar de Lasso.

In Panama, Biden will hold joint events with the first lady of that country, Yazm?n Col?n de Cortizo. She will also visit a health care facility in Panama City that is supported by the United States’ PEPFAR program.

Read More