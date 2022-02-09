Jim Jones Goes Off Inside Gucci Store Claiming “Racial Profiling” & Calls For Boycott

Jim Jones has had a change of heart regarding his stance on the controversial Gucci brand, which has, in the past, been accused of being racist.

Back then, the “We Fly High” rapper had declared then that he did not care about what people thought about him, still rocking the brand, despite its questionable reputation in the rap community.

Now, the rapper appears to have some first-hand experience with the label that he is not entirely pleased with. The Bronx native went off on the luxurious brand on Tuesday (February 8), claiming he was racially profiled while in the VIP section of the store. In a video uploaded to Instagram, he detailed the unfavorable experience to his fans and followers.

“We been in Gucci for about an hour and we in Gucci in the VIP,” he started to explain. “Since we came in here, ain’t nobody came in here and showed us no courtesy, no amenities, no nothing. Period. Not even a drink of water. I asked to speak to a manager. Sent me a black guy out here starting to tell me some bullsh*t.So they got the black guy racial profiling on black people,” he explained.

Jim Jones, visibly heated, said he asked to speak to the manager above the man he was dealing with, but “everybody disappeared.”

“Ain’t nobody come out to check. I still ain’t get no sparkling water. I still ain’t get no champagne. I still ain’t get nothing,” he added.

As if not fully satisfied with all that was said in his almost two-minute rant, the rapper continued in the caption. He noted that he was “more hurt that the black people was treating us like that more than anything.”

He added, “Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shopping for a long time I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be serving that Champaign smh. This man literally spent over 100k in there in the last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty. I told him leave that shit on the counter we out Gucci be moving dusty Lol Sh*t is hilarious it never stops.”

The Italian high-end luxury fashion house has not responded to Jim Jones’ claims, but the rapper is adamant that he was treated unfairly because of the color of his skin.

In 2019, Gucci sparked outrage when it released a wool balaclava jumper costing $890 that resembled a blackface, which is horribly offensive in the black community.

An informal ban was placed on the brand, with a range of artistes, including T.I. and Solja Boy, who previously promoted the label in his 2008 single, “Gucci Bandana,” publicly slamming them.

Gucci had apologized in a statement then. Now, Jim Jones, having declared he “didn’t give a damn” then, definitely cares about rocking the brand now. Despite the unfortunate event, the rapper shared that he ended his shopping spree on a high note and took his spending to Bergdorf Goodman where he said he was treated like gold.