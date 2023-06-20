Jitters in St Elizabeth after jailbreak: Names of escapees released Loop Jamaica

The police are reporting that they have intensified the manhunt to recapture the eight inmates who escaped from Black River Police Station lock-up, which they realised during a routine cell check on Monday.

One of the escapees is wanted for a quadruple murder, police reports have suggested.

Preliminary reports are that the inmates managed to escape by cutting through a ventilation grille at the back of the cell.

The escapees were in custody for serious crimes, including murder and aggravated robbery.

They are Oral Cole, 31, from Comfort Hall, Manchester; Richard Brown, 34, from Middle Quarters, St Elizabeth; Alrick Hutchinson, 38, from Brighton District, St Elizabeth; and Dean Simpson, 34, from Turner Top, St Elizabeth. The four were in custody for robbery with aggravation.

Anward Hinds, 34, known as ‘Kirkie’, from Maroon Town, St James, was facing charges for a quadruple murder.

Jevaughn Simms, 25, from Copperwood, St James, and Kenneth Stewart, 30, from Beacon Hill, St Catherine, were both being held for murder.

Demar Williams, 29, from Gravel Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was in custody for shooting with intent.

Photographs of Hutchinson, Stewart, Simpson, and Williams will be published as soon as they become available.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any sightings or information that could lead to their recapture. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is committed to the safety of the public and is deploying all available resources to ensure these individuals are promptly returned tocustody.

The JCF is urging the escapees to turn themselves in and allow the justice system to take its course. Evasion will only amplify the severity of the situation.

The public’s assistance is crucial during this time. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or unfamiliar individuals to the National Intelligence Bureau Tip Line at 811, Crime Stop at 311, police emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.

The JCF reminded the public that harbouring fugitives is a serious crime.

An internal investigation, conducted by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau, is already under way to scrutinise the circumstances of the escape and to reinforce preventative measures.