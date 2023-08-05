JLP 2023 Scholarship Programme now open for applicants Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness is encouraging Jamaicans to take full advantage of the Jamaica Labour Party 2023 Scholarship Programme now open for applications.

In a statement on Saturday, Holness said the scholarships are open to Jamaican nationals aged 17 to 25 with a passion for academics and a commitment to community and country.

According to a release from the JLP, continued study, within the stipulations of the scholarship rules and regulations, or recent acceptance to pursue studies at the University of the West Indies, the University of Technology, the Northern Caribbean University, the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, or the College of Agricultural Science and Education, are among the prerequisites for an applicant to be considered.

The release also noted that this year’s scholarships are:

The Dorothy Carter Bradford Scholarship for Environment and Climate Change

The Hugh Hart Scholarship for Biotechnology or Biochemistry

The Gladys Bustamante Scholarship for the Creative Arts

The Isaac Barrant Scholarship for Agriculture

The Joseph McPherson Scholarship for Journalism

The Seslyn Cross Scholarship for Social Work

The DC Tavares Scholarship for Business and Finance

The Frank Phipps Scholarship for History

According to the JLP, interested persons may head to jamaicalabourparty.com/scholarship to apply. Applications are to be submitted before August 19, 2023.

Queries may be emailed to [email protected]. In commenting on the eight scholarships on offer, JLP leader Andrew Holness said the party is serious about fulfilling its commitment to sustainable nation-building.

Holness said the scholarships represent another tangible step to further contribute to this objective.

Chairman of the Jamaica Labour Party Scholarship committee, Senator Ransford Braham KC, was also quoted in the statement from the JLP.

Senator Braham said the Jamaica Labour Party was intentional about ensuring that diverse opportunities are presented to Jamaicans to advance their education via accessing the scholarships on offer across eight (8) subject areas.

According to Senator Braham, the Scholarship Committee Chairman says the Party is encouraging qualified Jamaicans interested in advancing their country and who may need an additional financial push to apply within the aforementioned timeframe.

The release said that In previous years the JLP provided scholarships to students studying the sciences, engineering, economics, law, and computer sciences, among others.

The JLP in the release said it was proud to mark five (5) years of scholarships facilitating the attainment of first degrees for several talented students. The party said it wishes to advise prospective applicants that additional details about this year’s scholarship programme may be accessed via its website, jamaicalabourparty.com.