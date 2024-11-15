Persistence pays off for car wash employee turned entrepreneur Clean-up phase of REACH programme over 80% complete - Morgan NBA: Magic extend streak, Lillard returns for Bucks Threat of rain, but JLP supporters out in hundreds at National Arena Viral video sparks outrage: Jamaicans condemn reckless ackee handling WI pacer Alzarri Joseph suspended after on-field clash with captain
JLP annual conference now under way

24 November 2024
WATCH: Holness pushing for JLP groundswell out of annual conference

Daryl Vaz declares Portland ‘Vaz land’

Prime Minister arrives at JLP conference, Arena in a frenzy

Cuthbert Flynn urges Jamaicans to reject ‘boastful’ Mark Golding

Threat of rain, but JLP supporters out in thousands at National Arena

JLP annual conference now under way

Section of road in Bangor Ridge, Portland collapses amid heavy rains

Jamaica's Thompson shines in tough start at Florida Netball Classic

Police probing sexual, physical assault of schoolgirl seen in video

Gov’t meeting set re delay in making contract workers permanent staff

The 81st annual conference of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is now under way at the National Arena in St Andrew, with the worship session in progress.

Thousands of green-clad, bell ringing and flag-waving party supporters have packed the arena, with many more on the outside.

The proceedings are being chaired by Local Government Minister and West Kingston Member of Parliament (MP), Desmond McKenzie.

The playing of the National Anthem and JLP anthem, along with prayers, have now taken place, signalling that a parade of speakers are about to take to the stage.

WATCH: Holness pushing for JLP groundswell out of annual conference

Jamaica News

Daryl Vaz declares Portland ‘Vaz land’

Jamaica News

Prime Minister arrives at JLP conference, Arena in a frenzy

PM Andrew Holness and the JLP’s high stakes annual conference

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will have a main, if not singular, task when he addresses this afternoon’s public session of the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) 81st Annual Conference inside the National A

Justin Greaves completed the first century of West Indies' innings after Mikyle Louis was out for 97 and Alick Athanaze for 90 on the first day.

Sport

Greaves hits first century as West Indies lead Bangladesh by 410 runs

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Justin Greaves scored a patient maiden century in only his third test before West Indies declared at 450-9 Saturday on the second day of the first test against Bangladesh.

Delroy Dawson was victorious in Friday’s by-election in the Aenon Town division.

Jamaica News

Dawson's victory in Aenon Town gives PNP major push in Clarendon

PNP to appoint new Mayor in Mayor

Ocho Rios High, JC advance to Champions Cup semi-finals
Sport

Ocho Rios High, JC advance to Champions Cup semi-finals

First-time qualifiers Ocho Rios High and two-time champions Jamaica College (JC) booked their places in the ISSA/Wata Champions Cup semi-finals with identical 2-0 wins in Friday’s opening round at the

Jamaica's Police Nationals' goal-attack Marcella Thompson (front) pictured with teammates at the 2024 Florida Netball Classic Senior Open in Florida. (PHOTO: Contributed).

Sport

Jamaica's Thompson shines in tough start at Florida Netball Classic

Thompson’s 23 goals helped Police Nationals secure one win, two losses, and a walkover against no-show Caricom

File stock photo

Jamaica News

Police probing sexual, physical assault of schoolgirl seen in video

Social media users outraged

19 November 2024

NYC issues first drought warning in 22 years

21 November 2024

Throp-X Jamaica Investment Conference conquers Negril

18 November 2024

Cops detained regarding fatal shooting of 3 men now charged

15 November 2024

A guide for US citizens and green card holders arrested abroad