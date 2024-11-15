JLP annual conference now under way

The 81st annual conference of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is now under way at the National Arena in St Andrew, with the worship session in progress.

Thousands of green-clad, bell ringing and flag-waving party supporters have packed the arena, with many more on the outside.

The proceedings are being chaired by Local Government Minister and West Kingston Member of Parliament (MP), Desmond McKenzie.

The playing of the National Anthem and JLP anthem, along with prayers, have now taken place, signalling that a parade of speakers are about to take to the stage.