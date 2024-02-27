JLP breaks tie in Llandewey, on track to name mayor in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) appears to be on track to control the St Thomas Municipal Corporation after its Local Government Election councillor-candidate Andrea Patience won the Llandewey Division, breaking the tie that was reported in the division after the preliminary count on Monday.
The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) declared the division for the JLP in a release late Tuesday, after completing the final counting of ballots for 56 electoral divisions, including Llandewey.
On Monday night, St Thomas was five to four in favour of the JLP, with the Llandewey Division outstanding, having ended in a tie with both candidates polling 1,306 votes. The municipal corporation looked as if it was headed for a repeat of the 2016 Local Government Election, which saw the JLP and the PNP securing 5 divisions each.
However, after the final count got under way Tuesday, Patience polled 1,316 to Edwin Marr’s (PNP) 1,309. The incumbent Marr was unseated.
If there is no change in the other divisions for St Thomas, the JLP will hold six of the 10 divisions and will choose the new mayor for Morant Bay.
The parties were also locked on 11 divisions each in Clarendon after the preliminary count on Monday, and this appears to have been broken with Tuesday’s final count putting Aenon Town Division in the JLP’s column.
The EOJ said in its release late Tuesday that the figures represent the counting completed up to mid-afternoon on February 27. Based on the figures for the 56 completed electoral divisions, 31 divisions have so far been declared for the JLP and 25 for the PNP.
The final counting of ballots from Monday’s Local Government Election, which saw a preliminary voter turnout of 29.6 per cent, got under way on Tuesday at 63 centres across Jamaica and is slated to continue Wednesday.
It follows the preliminary count on Monday evening after the local poll, which saw the JLP retaining seven of the municipal corporations, with the PNP taking four. If the projection for Clarendon holds after the final count, the JLP would’ve secured an additional municipal corporation.
With the final count continuing, you can see the breakdown of the 56 electoral divisions already completed below:
#
Constituency
Electoral Division
Winning Party
1
St. Thomas Western
Llandewey
JLP
2
St Thomas Eastern
Bath
PNP
3
Dalvey
JLP
4
Portland Eastern
Port Antonio
PNP
5
Prospect
PNP
6
St. Mary South Eastern
Richmond
JLP
7
St. Mary Central
Islington
PNP
8
St. Mary Western
Carron Hall
JLP
9
St. Ann South Eastern
Moneague
PNP
10
St, Ann North Eastern
Exchange
JLP
11
St. Ann South Western
Gibraltar
JLP
12
Alexandria
JLP
13
Calderwood
PNP
14
Borobridge
JLP
15
Trelawny North
Martha Brae
PNP
16
Trelawny Southern
Lorrimers
JLP
17
St. James East Central
Rose Hall
JLP
18
St. James North Western
Montego Bay North Eastern
JLP
19
Montego Bay North
JLP
20
Montego Bay West
JLP
21
Hanover Eastern
Chester Castle
PNP
22
Hanover Western
Riverside
PNP
23
Westmoreland Western
Little London
JLP
24
St. Elizabeth North Western
New Market
JLP
25
St. Elizabeth South Eastern
Malvern
JLP
26
Manchester Southern
Porus
JLP
27
Manchester North Western
Spur Tree
PNP
28
New Green
PNP
29
Manchester North Eastern
Craighead
JLP
30
Clarendon North Western
Spalding
PNP
31
Ritchies
PNP
32
Frankfield
JLP
33
Clarendon Northern
Aenon Town
JLP
34
Clarendon North Central
Chapelton
JLP
35
Rock River
JLP
36
Clarendon Central
May Pen North
JLP
37
Clarendon South East
Palmers Cross
JLP
38
St. Catherine North Western
Lluidas Vale
PNP
39
St. Catherine South Eastern
Waterford
PNP
40
Westchester
PNP
41
St. Catherine North Central
Above Rocks
PNP
42
St. Catherine North Eastern
Mt Industry
JLP
43
St. Catherine Eastern
Greendale
PNP
44
Lauriston
PNP
45
St. Catherine East Central
Gregory Park
JLP
46
St. Andrew West Rural
Brandon Hill
PNP
47
Lawrence Tavern
JLP
48
St. Andrew West Central
Molynes Garden
PNP
49
Olympic Gardens
JLP
50
St. Andrew East Central
Cassia Park
JLP
51
St. Andrew North Eastern
Barbican
JLP
52
Waterloo
JLP
53
St. Andrew Western
Duhaney Park
PNP
54
Seaview Gardens
PNP
55
St. Andrew South Western
Whitfield Town
PNP
56
Payne Lands
PNP