JLP breaks tie in Llandewey, on track to name mayor in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) appears to be on track to control the St Thomas Municipal Corporation after its Local Government Election councillor-candidate Andrea Patience won the Llandewey Division, breaking the tie that was reported in the division after the preliminary count on Monday.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) declared the division for the JLP in a release late Tuesday, after completing the final counting of ballots for 56 electoral divisions, including Llandewey.

On Monday night, St Thomas was five to four in favour of the JLP, with the Llandewey Division outstanding, having ended in a tie with both candidates polling 1,306 votes. The municipal corporation looked as if it was headed for a repeat of the 2016 Local Government Election, which saw the JLP and the PNP securing 5 divisions each.

However, after the final count got under way Tuesday, Patience polled 1,316 to Edwin Marr’s (PNP) 1,309. The incumbent Marr was unseated.

If there is no change in the other divisions for St Thomas, the JLP will hold six of the 10 divisions and will choose the new mayor for Morant Bay.

The parties were also locked on 11 divisions each in Clarendon after the preliminary count on Monday, and this appears to have been broken with Tuesday’s final count putting Aenon Town Division in the JLP’s column.

The EOJ said in its release late Tuesday that the figures represent the counting completed up to mid-afternoon on February 27. Based on the figures for the 56 completed electoral divisions, 31 divisions have so far been declared for the JLP and 25 for the PNP.

The final counting of ballots from Monday’s Local Government Election, which saw a preliminary voter turnout of 29.6 per cent, got under way on Tuesday at 63 centres across Jamaica and is slated to continue Wednesday.

It follows the preliminary count on Monday evening after the local poll, which saw the JLP retaining seven of the municipal corporations, with the PNP taking four. If the projection for Clarendon holds after the final count, the JLP would’ve secured an additional municipal corporation.

With the final count continuing, you can see the breakdown of the 56 electoral divisions already completed below:

