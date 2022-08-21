JLP councillor in custody on fraud charge; fined for traffic breach Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor and businessman, Christopher Townsend, was fined $5,000 for breaching the Road Traffic Act on Friday.

Townsend, who is the Councillor for the Olympic Gardens Division in West Central St Andrew, appeared in the St Ann Parish Court, where the fine was imposed on him.

The businessman who owns a fleet of buses, remains in police custody, as he was charged in a separate case which is set to be heard in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

A date for the hearing of that case is yet to be announced.

In that matter, the councillor is facing charges relative to allegedly aiding and abetting the fraudulent use of a motor vehicle licence plate.

It is alleged that Townsend allowed another bus operator to use a licence plate on a unit although the plate is registered to another bus in his fleet.

Cops uncovered the alleged fraud after they seized the bus, which had the incorrect licence plate.

The councillor was later arrested and charged by the police’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB).