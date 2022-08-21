JLP councillor in custody on fraud charge; fined for traffic breach Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JLP councillor in custody on fraud charge; fined for traffic breach Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PM defends shift in NHT interest rate subsidies

JLP councillor in custody on fraud charge; fined for traffic breach

Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships

Race Car upstages Eagle One in Arthur Jones Memorial Cup

VIDEO: Robber shot dead during bar hold-up in Mandeville, identified

CanEx returns for fifth staging in Ja next month

O’Brien Chang seeks to clear air about poll on PM, other politicians

Struggling Leicester drop Fofana, lose 2-1 to Southampton

Over $100m worth of ganja seized on Portmore toll, businessman held

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel keeps dragons, adds diversity

Sunday Aug 21

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

45 minutes ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor and businessman, Christopher Townsend, was fined $5,000 for breaching the Road Traffic Act on Friday.

Townsend, who is the Councillor for the Olympic Gardens Division in West Central St Andrew, appeared in the St Ann Parish Court, where the fine was imposed on him.

The businessman who owns a fleet of buses, remains in police custody, as he was charged in a separate case which is set to be heard in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

A date for the hearing of that case is yet to be announced.

In that matter, the councillor is facing charges relative to allegedly aiding and abetting the fraudulent use of a motor vehicle licence plate.

It is alleged that Townsend allowed another bus operator to use a licence plate on a unit although the plate is registered to another bus in his fleet.

Cops uncovered the alleged fraud after they seized the bus, which had the incorrect licence plate.

The councillor was later arrested and charged by the police’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PM defends shift in NHT interest rate subsidies

Jamaica News

JLP councillor in custody on fraud charge; fined for traffic breach

Sport

Jackson, Blake, Taylor strike gold at NACAC Championships

More From

Sport

O’Dayne Richards wins Jamaica’s first medal at NACAC Championships

National senior record holder O’Dayne Richards secured Jamaica’s first medal at the fourth North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Open Championships in Freeport, T

See also

Sport

Good first session for Jamaica at NACAC Open Championships

Jamaica’s four athletes who are competing in the men’s and women’s 400m at the 4th NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Bahamas have secured qualification to the finals.
Oregon World Ch

Jamaica News

Desperate search to locate missing sisters in Trelawny

An ananda alert has been activated for 16-year-old Dahlia Cowell, otherwise called ‘Rhea’, and 14-year-old Tracey-Ann Cowell, otherwise called ‘TT’, both of Butt-Up-Town, Trelawny.
The police repor

Sport

Khadija Shaw stars in big Man City victory

Reggae Girlz striker Khadija Shaw scored two early goals in Madrid as Manchester City cruised past Kazakh side Tomris-Turan 6-0 in the Women’s Champions League first qualifying round on Thursday.
T

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Robber shot dead during bar hold-up in Mandeville, identified

Incident captured in viral video

Jamaica News

Man arrested for ‘stealing $300, two bottled water from court’

Incident triggers both anger and support from some social media users

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols