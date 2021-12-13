JLP councillor suspended after alleged improper exposure of firearm and assault – Stabroek News

(Jamaica Observer) The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has suspended its councillor for the Montego Bay, South East Division, Arthur Lynch, with immediate effect after he was charged by the police with a gun-related offence and assault.

JLP secretariat made the announcement.

Lynch’s suspension came after the allegation of assault was made against him, stemming from a recent altercation. It is alleged that Lynch brandished a licensed firearm during the incident.

The Disciplinary Committee of the party is probing the matter and will report its findings to the Central Executive of the party for further action.

The disciplinary action comes less than two weeks after former leader of the party, Bruce Golding, warned Prime Minister (PM) Andrew Holness that he should not go easy on members whose actions bring disrepute to the organisation and inevitably the PM.

In a thought-provoking speech at the JLP’s 78th Annual General Conference, which was held virtually, the former party president said Holness is being forced to do damage control too often, due to disgraceful actions of some public officials.

“When we mess up, he is the one who gets the blame. He gets fried in our fat,” Golding told the conference.