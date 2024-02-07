JLP ‘deeply troubled’ by ‘threat’ directed at Venesha Phillips Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) says it is “deeply troubled” by what it described as a “threat” directed at Venesha Phillips, its councillor-candidate for the Papine Division in the St Andrew Eastern constituency, by a supporter of the People’s National Party (PNP).

In a 20-second video posted to social media platform TikTok, a man is seen hugging PNP Chairman Angela Brown-Burke and two other women.

The man went on to refer to Phillips, suggesting that he had always told her that she was a labourite.

Last November, Phillips, a former PNP councillor for Papine Division, joined the JLP.

The man went on to tell Phillips, “… You, mi a jook out yuh eye, bun yuh.”

The three women in the clip laughed, with Brown Burke quickly uttering that the man’s statements were “all figuratively speaking, of course”. Phillips has reportedly filed a report with the police on the matter.

The JLP, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was of “grave concern”, the “apparent indifference” which was purportedly “displayed by the PNP Chairman, who, instead of denouncing the threat, was embracing the individual responsible.”

In reaffirming what it said was its unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and peaceful electoral process, the JLP urged the PNP to uphold the fundamental tenets of freedom of choice.

“These threats come in the wake of disparaging remarks by the PNP leader labelling Ms Phillips as a traitor,” the JLP stated, referencing comments President Mark Golding made at a party conference on Sunday.

“We call upon the leader of the PNP to publicly condemn this reprehensible threat against Venesha Phillips and uphold the principles of civility and respect in our democratic process,” the JLP urged.