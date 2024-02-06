JLP denies involvement in disrupting PNP meeting in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) on Tuesday strongly opposed what it described as attempts by PNP actors to intimidate and undermine the democratic process.

“We firmly believe in the principles of democracy and the paramount importance of a peaceful electoral process,” JLP PR Chairman Robert Morgan said in a statement. “The JLP unequivocally condemns any form of violence, intimidation, or disruption of democratic activities.”

Earlier Tuesday, PNP’s Shadow Minister of Citizen Security, Peter Bunting, alleged that a JLP councillor-candidate, accompanied by three carloads of party supporters, “engaged in provocative and intimidating actions aimed at disrupting the democratic process” at the PNP workers meeting at Trinityville School on Sunday.

Firmly denying any involvement in disrupting a PNP Workers Meeting at Trinityville School, Morgan insisted that the governing party would never endorse or support any actions aimed at disrupting such activities.

On the matter surrounding an altercation in St Thomas involving JLP councillor-candidate Dean Jones, Morgan said it is “indeed unfortunate”. “We must emphasize that Dean Jones was confronted and attacked by two individuals who appeared to support the PNP, which compelled him to take evasive actions for his safety,” he said.

The JLP PR Chairman said attempts by the PNP of political intimidation should be roundly condemned by all Jamaicans.

“The video evidence widely available online doesn’t support assertions of Bunting.

“We also encourage the authorities to maintain their objectivity, irrespective of the biased and political reactions expressed by Peter Bunting. We have full confidence in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into these matters,” Morgan said.

Led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the party said it upholds the values of civility, respect, and adherence to the rule of law.

“We call upon all political actors to prioritise peaceful engagement and condemn unequivocally any form of violence or intimidation.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to a peaceful, democratic electoral process, not only in Trinityville, but also across Jamaica,” he insisted.

“We earnestly call upon the PNP to collaborate with the JLP and other well-thinking Jamaicans to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted fairly, peacefully, and transparently for the benefit of all Jamaican citizens,” said Morgan.