JLP eases tuition concerns of eight students through full scholarships Loop Jamaica

Eight Jamaican students can look forward to attending and completing university worry-free after receiving full scholarships from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), with an additional five students receiving tertiary grants from Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The scholarships and grants were handed over at the party’s annual scholarship award ceremony on Sunday, marking five years since JLP leader Andrew Holness established the scholarship programme.

In a statement on Monday, the JLP confirmed that in addition to the eight scholarships and the prime minister’s grant, as part of the party’s 80th anniversary commemoration, a total of 71 bursaries are to be provided, impacting 80 students.

According to the JLP, the full scholarships are named each year in honour of outstanding JLP members who contributed significantly to national development and gave dedicated political service.

This year, the scholarships were awarded as follows:

1. Dr Hugh Hart scholarship for biotechnology/biochemistry – Ashley Mais

2. The David Clement Tavares scholarship for business and finance – Rolissa Stephenson

3. The Lady Gladys Bustamante scholarship for creative arts – Kimberley Jones

4. The Joseph McPherson scholarship for journalism – Amanda Samuels

5. The Isaac Barrant scholarship for agriculture – Akil Henry

6. The Frank Phipps scholarship for history – Sheveen Samuda

7. The Dorothy Carter Bradford scholarship for environment and climate change – Khygandie Hall

8. The Seslyn Cross scholarship for social work – Akilah Harris

Mickalia Melhado, D’Vaughn Smalling, Mishka Barcoo, Sherika Simpson and Stephany Barrett received bursaries.

During the award ceremony, the party paid tribute to the distinguished honourees after whom this year’s scholarships were named.

“The Jamaica Labour Party is playing an important role in building the country’s human capital by offering scholarships on an annual basis that are important to national development,” Prime Minister and JLP leader, Andrew Holness, said as he addressed the event.

The prime minister and party leader said it is important to mark the milestone anniversary by continuing to demonstrate the movement’s commitment to the education of Jamaican students.

In the meantime, President of the Senate, Tom Tavares-Finson, also addressed the ceremony and highlighted the JLP’s legacy of supporting education, pointing to the construction of 126 schools between 1963 and 1972 under a JLP government.