JLP group says PNP dis Busta in vulgar show of partisanship Loop Jamaica

Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), said it is deeply offended by the absence of representatives of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) at a significant civic occasion last Friday.

The event was the wreath-laying ceremony at the National Heroes’ Park to commemorate the birth of Jamaica’s first prime minister, JLP founder and National Hero, Sir Alexander Bustamante.

In a release Tuesday, Young Jamaica said the absence of the opposition shows “what can only be considered as vulgar partisanship, the PNP refused to provide the common decency and accord the service with the honour and respect deserved for one of our country’s stalwarts”.

It said in the presence of diplomats, government officials and schoolchildren, the PNP displayed gross disrespect to all in attendance.

“They failed to offer a single representative for the function, provided no apologies for absence and showed utter disregard for the civic responsibility entrusted to it as the nation’s Opposition,” the release said.

Young Jamaica said this latest incident follows what it claims to be a disturbing trend by the PNP over the years to diminish the value of national events and protocol. It said that their absence from the ceremony highlights “the growing contempt that their members have for the Government and the disturbing seeds of discord they wish to sow amongst the population”.

The group said, “Thankfully, our people continue to reject their approach as an alternative to good governance.”

The group calls on Mark Golding, the leader of the opposition, and president of the PNP to “offer an apology to the government and most importantly, to the people of Jamaica, for the absence of the Opposition members at the ceremony”.

“The nation deserves bold, mature, and united leadership, underpinned by respect, decency, and order,” the group said.