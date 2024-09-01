JLP in mourning after its Aenon Town Division Councillor dies

JLP in mourning after its Aenon Town Division Councillor dies
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Loop News

12 hrs ago

Marjorie McLeod-McFarlane

The governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has been rocked by the death of Councillor Marjorie McLeod-McFarlane who represented the Aenon Town Division in the Northern Clarendon constituency.

McLeod-McFarlane died on Sunday, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The cause of the politician’s death has not been disclosed.

Holness, in a statement on his social media pages on Sunday evening, said the JLP is “mourning” McLeod-McFarlane’s passing.

“Our hearts are broken even as we reflect with gratitude on her dedicated service both to the party and to her constituents,” Holness wrote.

“I send heartfelt condolences to her loved ones, friends and constituents,” he added.

McLeod-McFarlane’s shocking win in the recent Local Government Elections, with her securing 1,403 votes (51.69 per cent) in comparison to the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Delroy Dawson’s 1,311 votes (48.31 per cent), marked a milestone for the JLP in the Aenon Town Division.

Her victory was the first time a JLP representative won the division.

The JLP’s majority in the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) has now been reduced to an 11-10 margin following McLeod-McFarlane’s death.

