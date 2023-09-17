JLP MP’s comments re first world status by 2030 lead to raging debate Loop Jamaica

A seemingly controversial comment by Member of Parliament (MP) for South East St Catherine, Robert Miller, that Jamaica is on track to become a first world country by 2030, has generated much backlash and overall discussion on social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

Miller, a first-term Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) parliamentarian, made the comment on X on Friday as he captioned a video of Prime Minister Andrew Holness addressing the opening of the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP) the day before.

“Jamaica is on track to becoming a first world country by 2030. Thanks to the Most Honourable Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness, the builder, for your vision for Jamaica, and for enriching lives, moving one from poverty to prosperity,” Miller tweeted.

The comment has since gone viral on the platform, with nearly 300,000 views by Saturday.

Some users of X argued that Jamaica is nowhere near becoming a first world country, and suggested that the comment from Miller is indicative of how out of touch with reality some local politicians are.

Others suggested that it is not a far-fetched vision for the Caribbean country which is developing, especially with several major infrastructural projects under way.

Some observers have also often pointed to Jamaica maintaining its economic growth over several quarters after recovering strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First world status is not just about roads, pretty buildings and good-looking infrastructure. It has a lot to do with our human capital, and how we train and retain the best policies (that are) aimed at social cohesion and reduced marginalisation,” said a social media user on X.

Miller replied with a short tweet indicating that he “agreed” with that response to his earlier comments.

Another X user said for Jamaica to achieve first world country status, several things need to be accomplished.

He said among them are “greater investment in basic education, technical training, research, and development capabilities; major upgrading in transportation, energy and communications infrastructure; economic stability (especially in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors); a robust healthcare system (preventative care, advanced medical facilities and research); and improved access to affordable housing, social security and welfare,” among other things.

“It’s all doable, but can we achieve this by 2030?” asked the male social media user.

Said another user on X in reference to Miller’s tweet: “This is why I can’t take politicians serious at all, because what is a first world country, sir?”

In response, a woman commented that, “Mr (Robert) Miller’s opinion are his, and we should not bash him, because we should aspire (for) ‘good’ for Jamaica, and an improved road network can help us in our thrust to achieve first world status, sir.”

A man agreed, but still had concerns.

“I agree that we can get to such a status, especially under Andrew Holness’ leadership, but excellent road infrastructure is not the only thing we must achieve.

A section of the new May Pen to Williamsfield leg of Highway 2000.

“Safety, security, quality education and better paying jobs (not just in tourism and call centres) must all be achieved,” the man opined.

A woman nudged the Jamaican politicians to, “Get the crime down and build more infrastructure and fix the education system before you even get close to the first world (standard). Plus, the number of people on PATH (needs to be reduced).”

In responding to that remark, an X user said: “Wait, how many Americans are on food stamps, welfare, section 8, unemployment?

“What’s the murder rate in Chicago, California, Orlando etc, as if America is all peaches and cream?” the user further asked.

The United States is considered a first world country.

Historically, countries used to be designated as first world, second world, third world and later on, fourth world.

A first world country was originally one that allied itself with the United States during the Cold War.

In modern context, there are a number of factors that contribute to being called a first world country, including having a democratic government, having a stable economy that is most often of capitalist nature, being industrialised, having a high Gross National Income (GNI), having a high Human Development Index rating, and having a high press freedom rating.

Countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and the USA are considered first world countries.

Second world countries are rarely heard of today, but during the Cold War, they were nations which supported the Soviet Union and communism.

Third world countries during the war were neutral, and supported neither capitalism or communism. Today, a third world country is one which does not have a stable government or economy; generally they are referred to as “developing nations”.

The term ‘fourth world’ was used in reference to cultural or ethnic entities, the indigenous peoples living within a state. Examples of this would have been the indigenous people of Australia and the Americas.

Some observers believe that classifying countries as ‘third world’ is largely distasteful, and is, therefore, generally outdated.

The United Nations now classifies countries as being developed and developing.

Still, there appears to be no consensus on that categorisation.

The World Bank, for example, now classifies countries as high-income, upper or lower-middle-income, and low-income.

Though Jamaica is often referred to as a third world country or a “developing country”, it is considered an upper-middle-income country, according to the World Bank.

The island’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita is expected to reach US$5,343 by the end of 2023, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts expectations.

Many observers and economists believe that with continued investment and development, Jamaica may well be on its way to becoming a developed nation in the Caribbean.