JLP politician dies in car crash | Loop Jamaica

“No words.”

Those are the words tweeted by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton as he shared a photo of himself and Omar Francis, the Jamaica Labour Party’s councillor-caretaker for the Point Hill Division in his St Catherine West Central constituency who died in a motor vehicle crash on Monday.

Francis was reportedly involved in a crash in Kitson Town in the parish on Monday morning. The circumstances surrounding the crash are not immediately clear at this time.

The young man, who was the special assistant to Tufton for several years, attended Bog Walk High School, now Enid Bennett High School, where he served as the head boy. He also attended The University of the West Indies.

Francis was also a former vice-president of G2K.

“Sadness. RIP Omar. A short life but you lived true to your convictions. We will continue the journey and always remember the role you played,” said Tufton in his tweet a short while ago.