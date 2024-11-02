JLP representative Duane Smith not worried over slow voter turn-out

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) representative, Duane Smith says he is not worrried about the slow voter turn-out seen so far in the by-election that is underway in the St Andrew North Western Constituency.

The three term councillor for the Chancery Hall Division says things are going just as how political representatives from his team had anticipated.

"Slow and steady is how we had anticipated," Smith told the Loop News team as he gathered with supporters in Sherlock Crecent and then in Maverley.

Smith is going up against Independent candidate Karl Marshall, who was speaker of the House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997.

Meanwhile another independent candidate for the constituency Rohan Banks has withdrawn

The contest is being held to fill the seat left vacant by former MP Dr Nigel Clarke, who resigned at the end of last month to take up a deputy managing director position with the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier in the day police reported that the by-election in the constituency got off the ground with no reports of any incidents.

"Polling stations opened at 7:00 am and voters came out in an orderly fashion and voted and then left," said one officer at Pembroke Hall Centre where a small group of JLP supporters were gathered.

"Things started off slow but we expect that activities will step up later in the day," said one election day worker at Pembroke Hall High School.