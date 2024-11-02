Cops detained regarding fatal shooting of 3 men now charged Activists challenge colonial-era abortion laws in Antigua and Barbuda Water woes for some NWC customers in St Elizabeth, Westmoreland Youth vs experience: Funcaandun takes on Atomica in Jamaica Cup Health Department tackling hand, foot, mouth disease in St Catherine Rafael’s impact on agriculture sector put at $621 million - Green
Local News

JLP representative Duane Smith not worried over slow voter turn-out

22 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

15-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

Voting higher in municipal by-elections than parliamentary contests

Voters paying tribute to late JLP councillor in Aenon Town by-election

Watch: Ousted PNP member Karen Cross rallies support for Rose Shaw

JLP representative Duane Smith not worried over slow voter turn-out

Man City's Rodri open to Real Madrid interest

Watch: Tight battle, no hostility in Aenon Town, say voters

tTech’s majority ownership transferred to new leadership

Photos: Smooth voting in Aenon Town amid fierce contest

Slow start to by-election in St Andrew North West

Friday Nov 22

25°C
Jamaica News

Race on in St Andrew North West

Loop News

2 hrs ago

JLP representative Duane Smith not worried about slow voter turn out in St Andrew North West

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) representative, Duane Smith says he is not worrried about the slow voter turn-out seen so far  in the by-election that is underway in the St Andrew North Western Constituency.

The three term councillor for the Chancery Hall Division says things are going just as how political representatives from his team had anticipated.

"Slow and steady is how we had anticipated," Smith told the Loop  News team as he gathered with supporters in Sherlock Crecent and then in Maverley.

Smith is going up against Independent candidate Karl Marshall, who was speaker of the House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997.

Meanwhile another independent candidate for the  constituency Rohan Banks has withdrawn

The contest is being held to fill the seat left vacant by former MP Dr Nigel Clarke, who resigned at the end of last month to take up a deputy managing director position with the International Monetary Fund.

Earlier in the day police reported that the by-election in the constituency got off the ground with no reports of any incidents.

"Polling stations opened at 7:00 am and  voters came out in an orderly fashion and voted and then left," said one officer at Pembroke Hall Centre where a small group of JLP supporters were gathered.

"Things started off slow but we expect that activities will step up later in the day," said one election day worker at Pembroke Hall High School.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

15-year-old girl gone missing in St Andrew

Jamaica News

Voting higher in municipal by-elections than parliamentary contests

Jamaica News

Voters paying tribute to late JLP councillor in Aenon Town by-election

More From

Jamaica News

New JUTC pilot bus service into St Thomas - Vaz

Starting early in December, residents of St Thomas are to experience a revamped public transportation system thanks to a pilot project being initiated with two Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) rou

Sport

Khadija Shaw returns as Reggae Girlz prepare for South Africa

Jamaica international Khadija Shaw is set to rejoin the national women’s football team for two friendly matches against South Africa at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on November 29 and December 2, ma

Jamaica News

Fitz Bailey to act as Police Commissioner in Turks and Caicos Islands

Just over a month after being appointed as Deputy Commissioner for the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, retired Jamaican law enforcer Fitz Bailey is to act as Commissioner of Police for th

Jamaica News

Feb 17 mention date in Westmoreland ‘Circuit’ for Mario Deane case

The case involving three police personnel who are charged in connection with the 2014 beating death of St James resident Mario Deane has been given a February 17, 2025 mention date in the Westmoreland

Jamaica News

'One Mama D': Supporters declare Trelawny Southern a JLP stronghold

Slow start to voting

Jamaica News

Every J'can must play a part in addressing school violence – Minister

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, is calling for a whole-of-society approach to addressing the issue of school violence.
“We need everybody

Support us

Related News

20 November 2024

12-year-old boy alledgedly killed by schoolgirl in Kingston

14 November 2024

NEPA warns against use of sunscreens containing oxybenzone

02 November 2024

More than one-week of water woes for at least 3 St James communities

10 November 2024

Salah shines as Liverpool beat Aston Villa to extend EPL lead