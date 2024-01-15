JLP says it will dominate local government election Loop Jamaica

As the campaign for the local government election gains pace, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) sitting municipal councillors, councillor candidates, Members of Parliament, and constituency caretakers are promising a party landslide victory.

While the election date is yet to be announced, the campaign intensity has grown in recent weeks with candidates doing the rounds in the various divisions.

Included among these are Venesha Phillips, the sitting councillor of the Papine Division in the St Andrew Eastern constituency.

Phillips, who had resigned from the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) following the 2020 election defeat, recently crossed over to the JLP.

Phillips made her first appearance as a Labourite at the 80th JLP annual conference held in November of last year.

And, after yesterday’s central executive meeting at the governing party’s Belmont Road headquarters in Kingston, the former Comrade said she felt right at home.