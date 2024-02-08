JLP St Mary supporters out in force on Nomination Day Loop Jamaica

In its quest to win 12 local government divisions in St Mary, Jamaica Labour Party supporters turned out in their numbers earlier today in the parish capital of Port Maria for the Local Government election nomination proceedings.

The capital is located in the St Mary Central constituency, which is inclusive of four divisions – Hampstead, Highgate, Islington, and Port Maria.

The JLP, on Thursday morning, nominated Dennis Lecky for the Islington Division; Germaine Smiley – the Port Maria Division, Mitsy Hudson – Hampstead Division, and Clement Clunis – the Highgate Division.

Smiley and Hudson are the serving councillors for their respective divisions.