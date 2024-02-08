JLP St Mary supporters out in force on Nomination Day Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JLP St Mary supporters out in force on Nomination Day Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Hanover Health Department steps up dengue fight across the parish

Local polls: JLP’s Kim Brown-Lawrence asks, ‘Weh unnu a guh duh now?’

CISOCA seeking witness for case in St Catherine

Blue Power kicks off trading on Thursday at $31.35

The Paris Olympics medals are made with pieces of the Eiffel Tower

US defends latest travel advisory for Jamaica

PM tells persons not to fall for ‘foolish promises’ ahead of polls

Teen slapped with multiple charges after reported murder attempt

It’s Nomination Day: JLP, PNP to put forward full slate of candidates

Cavaliers run NBA-best win streak to seven with victory over Wizards

Thursday Feb 08

25°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

St Mary nomination day

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

In its quest to win 12 local government divisions in St Mary, Jamaica Labour Party supporters turned out in their numbers earlier today in the parish capital of Port Maria for the Local Government election nomination proceedings.

The capital is located in the St Mary Central constituency, which is inclusive of four divisions – Hampstead, Highgate, Islington, and Port Maria.

The JLP, on Thursday morning, nominated Dennis Lecky for the Islington Division; Germaine Smiley – the Port Maria Division, Mitsy Hudson – Hampstead Division, and Clement Clunis – the Highgate Division.

Smiley and Hudson are the serving councillors for their respective divisions.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Hanover Health Department steps up dengue fight across the parish

Jamaica News

Local polls: JLP’s Kim Brown-Lawrence asks, ‘Weh unnu a guh duh now?’

Jamaica News

CISOCA seeking witness for case in St Catherine

More From

Jamaica News

US defends latest travel advisory for Jamaica

… says it is a ‘routine release’

Jamaica News

It’s Nomination Day: JLP, PNP to put forward full slate of candidates

See also

Some 456 candidates representing the two major political parties—the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP)—are expected to be nominated today, Nomin

Sport

Olympic champion Jacobs moves to Florida ahead of Paris Olympics

ROME (AP) — The guy who won the biggest race in the Olympics now lives in relative obscurity inside a gated community in Florida.
Hardly anybody recognizes him.
Nobody bothers him.
And that s

Jamaica News

Montague says JLP going ‘full blast’ for all 228 municipal divisions

Says labourites will not ‘walk pass any yard’ 

Jamaica News

JLP denies involvement in disrupting PNP meeting in St Thomas

Governing party condemns any form of violence, intimidation

Jamaica News

More than 5,000 J’cans benefiting from Ja/Cuba Eyecare Programme

Some 5,847 Jamaicans have been assessed for treatment since the reopening of the Jamaica/Cuba Eyecare Programme in September of last year.
The announcement was made by Minister of Health and Welln

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols