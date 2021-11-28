JLP the most reliable and trustworthy party in Jamaica – McKenzie | Loop Jamaica

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) kicked off its 78th annual conference with the event’s chairman, Desmond McKenzie, declaring that the political organisation remains the best option for the country at this time.

“… I say to my fellow Jamaicans, the Jamaica Labour Party continues to be the most reliable and trustworthy party that this country has.

“We will never renege on our commitment to build the lives of the Jamaican people, despite the challenges we face as a party,” indicated a fired-up McKenzie.

“We are cognisant of these challenges and will continue to work diligently and creatively for the people of Jamaica,” he added.

According to McKenzie, the JLP is proud of its members as it looks towards celebrating its 78th anniversary while maintaining the island’s COVID-19 protocols.

“We are proud of our prime minister, we are proud of our members of parliaments, we are proud of our councillors, (and) we are proud of our grassroots supporters,” said McKenzie.

Several other speakers addressed the conference, with the main address being delivered by JLP leader and Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

The conference was staged from 10 different locations across its four area councils, under strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

In fact, only a maximum of 50 vaccinated delegates were slated to participate at the “interactive digital” conference at each of the 10 locations.

The main location of the conference was the National Indoor Sports Centre at the National Arena complex in St Andrew, which was one of four sites in Area Council One.

Holness and other officers of the party made their presentations from the main location.