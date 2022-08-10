JLP Youth group calls for Bunting’s resignation over FLA revelation Loop Jamaica

The youth arm of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), Young Jamaica, is calling for Peter Bunting to resign as Opposition Spokesperson on National Security following media reports pertaining to the governance practices and actions of the Firearm Licencing Authority (FLA) in 2013 and 2015.

Bunting was the minister of national security when the concerning acts occurred.

“The Opposition Senator clearly has lost all moral authority to speak on national security matters. The revelation of apparent complicity, by the then FLA board under the PNP, in the granting of permits to an alleged kingpin will only serve to undermine the crime-fighting efforts of the Government, and the confidence of the Jamaican people.

“While Young Jamaica is not accusing Senator Bunting of bestowing grants for the acquisition of firearms to an accused gun smuggler personally, it was under his leadership and through a board he appointed that these acts took place,” Young Jamaica said.

“We are disappointed by the continued silence from the legislator and security spokesperson. In light of his clear lack of judgement, we call for Peter Bunting to resign as Opposition Spokesperson until a fair and just investigation is undertaken by the relevant authority,” the political group added.

It came to light recently that the FLA granted gun permits to a person of criminal antecedents. The person is now in police custody after being charged with the smuggling of over a dozen firearms into Jamaica.

“Should Mr Bunting remain defiant in his position, we are urging all civil society groups with an interest in national integrity, good governance, and accountability in Jamaica to join our call,” the group said.

Young Jamaica is specifically urging PNP President and Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding to demand Bunting’s resignation.

Young Jamaica said it and all well-thinking Jamaicans, are truly shocked by recent revelations as reported by major media organisations pertaining to the governance practices and actions of the 2013 and 2015 Firearm Licencing Authority (FLA) under the former minister.

“This is not the first instance of perceived impropriety at the FLA during the stewardship of Mr Bunting as security minister as an Integrity Commission Report also made damning revelations earlier this year,” Young Jamaica said.