JLP’s 79th annual conference gets underway Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
JLP’s 79th annual conference gets underway Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Taxi man freed of murder charge relative to senior’s mob killing

JLP’s 79th annual conference gets under way

Newsmaker: Mixed views on $300K fine for Sevana re fatal traffic crash

Cop whose infant died in his car to face committal hearing next year

Shock as popular stunt rider ‘Big Red’ dies from Portland crash

WATCH: ‘Epidemic of child abuse in Jamaica’, says education minister

Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

Eagle One likely to soar in Caymanas feature

VIDEO: Jamaica Scorpions win regional Super50 title

Warmington promises quick repairing of road breakaways in SW St Ann

Sunday Nov 20

30?C
Jamaica News

Labourites in festive mood

Loop News

58 minutes ago

JLP 79th conference gets underway

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Jamaica Labour Party’s 79th conference is now underway at the National Arena in Kingston, and if the sound of vuvuzelas, bells ringing and cheers from the Labourites are anything to go by, they are in a festive mood.

After two years without an in-person conference, Labourites are still descending on the venue Sunday.

JLP Leader Andrew Holness, the country’s prime minister, is expected to touch on a crime plan, among other issues as Labourites gather to hear the message of the party.

With local government elections scheduled for next year, the party leader is also expected to put supporters on alert.

Check out the video of the early scene inside the National Arena on Sunday.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Taxi man freed of murder charge relative to senior’s mob killing

Jamaica News

JLP’s 79th annual conference gets under way

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Mixed views on $300K fine for Sevana re fatal traffic crash

More From

Sport

KFC Jamaica signs Khadija Shaw as brand ambassador

KFC Jamaica has signed a two-year brand partnership with Reggae Girlz and Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw.
“KFC is a long-time supporter of Jamaican sports and athletes; it is, therefore, an

Entertainment

Shenseea’s bought herself a new whip?

See also

After all the personal vehicle shopping for close friends and relatives, Shenseea’s copped for herself a new whip, and perhaps, the third time’s the charm?
According to the Blessed hitmaker, the pu

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The men’s World Cup football tournament kicks off in the small Middle East country of Qatar on Sunday with teams from 32 countries competing to see who will win the trophy.
The 32 teams are divided

Jamaica News

Man pulls gun on homeless woman in New Kingston

Firearm holder and retired cop weigh in, social media users divided

Sport

Clarendon College, JC, STATHS and KC qualify for Champions Cup semis

Reigning champions Clarendon College turned in a virtuoso performance to dismiss Mona High 3-1 in their ISSA Champion Cup quarterfinal game at Sabina Park on Saturday.
Also through to the semifinal

Jamaica News

Contractor chopped to death during argument at cook shop in St Ann

A 46-year-old contractor was chopped to death at Andna Grass in St Ann on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Ira Alexander, otherwise called ‘Roy’of Bethany district, Alexandria in the par

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols