JLP’s 79th annual conference gets underway Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Labour Party’s 79th conference is now underway at the National Arena in Kingston, and if the sound of vuvuzelas, bells ringing and cheers from the Labourites are anything to go by, they are in a festive mood.

After two years without an in-person conference, Labourites are still descending on the venue Sunday.

JLP Leader Andrew Holness, the country’s prime minister, is expected to touch on a crime plan, among other issues as Labourites gather to hear the message of the party.

With local government elections scheduled for next year, the party leader is also expected to put supporters on alert.

Check out the video of the early scene inside the National Arena on Sunday.