JMEA celebrates excellence at the M&E Awards Gala 2023 Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) proudly hosted the much-anticipated M&E Awards Gala on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston. This grand event was a celebration of excellence and innovation in Jamaica’s manufacturing and export sectors.

The M&E Awards Gala is an annual highlight on the calendar of the JMEA, recognising and honouring outstanding achievements within the country’s manufacturing and export industries. This year’s gala was marked by elegance and sophistication, drawing inspiration from the iconic world of James Bond.

The event commenced at 6 pm and guests were welcomed with martinis upon entrance during the radiant red carpet reception. Here, guests not only showcased their elegant attire but also struck their best 007 poses. This was followed by a delightful cocktail hour where guests engaged in lively conversations with their fellow industry peers, political leaders, and technocrats. Guests also had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction.

At 7 pm, the doors opened to a magnificent Casino Royale ballroom adorned with martini glasses and card deck centrepieces that perfectly captured the theme. Television and radio presenter Debbie Bissoon, taking on the role of M, and Marc Frankson, Director of the JMEA, channelling the essence of 007, skillfully directed the evening’s proceedings with charisma and finesse, ensuring that the audience remained captivated and entertained throughout the night.

Guests were treated to incredible performances by Jamaican music sensations Carl Scharschmidt and Ahbi Kufa. They graced the evening with renditions of timeless James Bond theme songs and melodious jazz tunes during dinner.

The pinnacle of the evening was undoubtedly the awards ceremony, where a total of 26 awards were presented to distinguished companies and outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the Jamaican economy through their outstanding achievements in their respective industries.

The biggest winner of the night was The Wisynco Group, copping three awards: The National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) Award for Quality and Standards (Large Company), Charles Henderson Award for Breakthrough Product/Service of the Year; and The JMEA-VM Group Legacy Award.

Red Stripe, J. Wray and Nephew, P.A. Benjamins, and Designs by Marc emerged as prominent contenders in the competition, securing two awards each.

Red Stripe claimed The Jamaica Productivity Centre Award for Productivity and Competitiveness and the JMEA Best Digital Ad Campaign Award. J. Wray and Nephew earned two of the most coveted awards of the night: The Prime Minister’s Awards for Large Champion Exporter in Manufacturing and the Governor General’s Awards for Exporter of the Year.

Designs by Marc walked away with the JAMPRO Awards for Small Champion Top Exporter for Manufacturing and the newly established VM Group JMEARA Award that recognises the company with the highest enrolment of employees in the JMEA-VM group pension scheme. P.A. Benjamins received The National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) Award for Quality and Standards for MSME and the Paulette Rhoden Award for Medium Champion Exporter in Manufacturing.

This year, the JMEA introduced five new awards, with three of them recognising individuals rather than companies. Marcia Nicely of Designs by Marc was honoured with the Woman in Manufacturing & Export Award.

The JMEA Icon Award was posthumously bestowed upon the Jamaican business giant and founder of the LASCO Affiliated Companies, Lascelles Chin. In the category of Best Performing Manufacturer – Junior Market, the recipient was Blue Power Group Limited, while Carib Cement Company Limited was recognised as the Best Performing Manufacturer in the main market.

Among the other award recipients, Jamaica Macaroni Factory Limited was honoured with the Jamaica Energy Resilience Alliance Award for Energy Efficiency. Technological Solutions Limited won the Pauline Grey Award for Best Support Service. Digicel Group won the Vision 2030 Corporate Social Responsibility Award, while The Nicola Gordon Rowe Buy Jamaican Award was presented to L’Jhean Beauty Limited.

The Jamaica Productivity Centre for Productivity and Competitiveness, MSME Award was won by Home Choice Enterprise Limited. CAMKO Manufacturing and Hotel Supplies Limited claimed the Ambassador Peter King Award for New Exporter of the Year.

Tropicks365 was bestowed with the Jamaica Emerging Manufacturer and Services of the Year Award. Dawson Trading Company Limited was honoured with The Ray Hadeed Award for Best Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise.

Shanique Ellington of Le Champ Cosmetics earned this year’s Consular Corps of Jamaica Next Generation Leadership Award, while Seprod Limited successfully retained The Governor General’s Award for Manufacturer of the Year.

The JMEA’s President, Sydney Thwaites, had the honour of delivering the welcome and opening remarks. Under the theme ‘Adapt Innovation, Embrace Productivity to Drive Global Success’, he underscored the critical importance of embracing innovation and productivity to achieve global excellence.

Thwaites pointed out that we are currently navigating an era characterised by constant change and globalisation. He also acknowledged that the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather events have revealed vulnerabilities in the traditional supply chain.

Importantly, he emphasised that these challenges should not be underestimated but instead serve as a stark reminder of the pivotal role innovation and productivity can play in overcoming them. In closing, he emphasised that to truly increase the reach of our business beyond our borders, we must ‘Adapt Innovation, Embrace Productivity to Drive Global Success’.