JMEA officially launches Expo Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) had its official launch of Expo Jamaica 2023 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Gardens on March 24 with promises for a spectacular return of the largest exposition and trade show in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Hundreds of businesses in the local manufacturing and exporting sector are expected to be on display at the National Arena and National Indoor Sports Centre from April 27 to 30.

Industry leaders, government ministers and sponsors of this year’s event were on hand at the launch to reiterate their support for Expo Jamaica’s grand comeback.