JMMB Foundation ‘shares the love’ with 3,000 vulnerable people Loop Jamaica

In the true spirit of giving during the yuletide season,the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation joined hands and hearts with its team members and charities islandwide to share love and bring cheer, to over 3000 vulnerable individuals this year, including the elderly, disabled and others in need.

These individuals were gifted with food packages filled with groceries to provide a meal for a small family, for a week, valuing a total of $16.2 million.

“Christmas is typically a time of celebration among family, friends and loved ones. We recognise that this is a challenging time for many individuals, and some may not have the means to provide for themselves or their families; as such we wanted to share love by helping individuals to provide a simple meal, even as they enjoy the merriment of the season and create new memories with those they love,” outlined Kim Mair, CEO of JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation.

Members of the JMMB Group team in the form of (L-R) Glenmarth Anderson, Kim Mair, and Celia Ebanks were all smiles as they played ‘Santa’s elves’ providing care packages to vulnerable individuals as part of its ‘Share the Love’ initiative.

She added, “For us, this is more than providing a meal, it is about showing genuine care for others by helping to meet their needs. I have been deeply touched by the response of many of the individuals who have expressed such joy at receiving the unexpected gift and knowing that they will be able to share a simple Christmas dinner with their loved ones because they are a recipient of our care packages.”

One such charity that has expressed joy for the unexpected gift is Jamaica Aids Support for Life, with regional programme manager for Kingston chapter, Nicole Morris.

“These packages) were much appreciated especially among our ageing clients, over 50 years old, who have limited family support and our single-parent clients, who are more financially challenged. They expressed delight at getting these packages as it really boosted what they would have been able to do for themselves this Christmas time. At the organisational level, we are also grateful, as (the partnership) has enabled us to impact more individuals, especially those who are most in need.”

Some of the other beneficiaries of this year’s Share the Love initiative include Missionaries of the Poor; Partnership and Love Foundation; City Life Ministries; August Town Sports and Community Development Foundation; Mustard Seed Communities; Child Resiliency Programme; Red Bank Community Development Committee; CUMI, Janet Richard’s Foundation; Family Life Ministries; Joy Town Foundation; Cause for Change; Lion’s and Kiwanis clubs; Poor Relief Shelter; Jamaica Society for the Blind, among other community and outreach groups.

This initiative is a part of the JMMB Group’s Share the Love annual Christmas outreach programme and aligns with the company’s core values and mission.

“As an organisation built on a vsion of love, we are therefore actively and publicly involved in charitable and voluntary activities within the society and recognise and accept our social responsibility; understanding that it has everything to do with us as part of the link in the wider chain. This year, we therefore sought to engage our team to identify individuals and organizations from every ‘nook and cranny,’ so that we can bring Christmas cheer to these individuals who are often overlooked and give them a glimmer of hope,” Mair said.