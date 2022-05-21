JMMB gives corporate clients a JF+D Kitchen experience | Loop Jamaica

The JMMBCorporate Solutions team feted corporate clients to a Culinary Experienceat the Jamaica Food + Drink Kitchen (JFDK).

They used the occasion to deepen its relationships with these clients and they’d all agree that it was a hit as they said cheers to each forkful of the three-course meal they created under the guidance of Chef Celeste Gordon.

From the Salmon and dun dried tomato wellington, with mixed greens and sherry vinaigrette to the parfait-style dessert, it’s safe to say the team savoured the flavorful dishes they prepared.

Loop Lens withstands the heat inside the JF+D Kitchen!

(Photos: Nicolina Diabo)