JMMB Group expands branch network in the Dominican Republic Loop Jamaica

Regional financial conglomerate, JMMB Group, opened its newest branch location in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, earlier this month (February), continuing its expansion in the Spanish-speaking territory.

Juan Jose Melo Pimentel, chief country officer, JMMB Group – Dominican Republic, outlined that with this first location in the east, and sixth in the country, JMMB can now further support the economic growth in that area.

Clients can now access a full suite of financial services at this integrated location, including investments, banking and funds management.

The new branch, located in the resort town of Punta Cana Village, opens Mondays to Fridays, from 9 am to 6 pm.

This new location is in line with the deepening of the JMMB Group’s footprint in the Dominican Republic, as part of its regional diversification strategy.

A section of the interior of the newly opened JMMB Group branch in Punta Cana Village, Dominican Republic.

During the company’s recent investor briefing, Patrick Ellis, chief financial officer, outlined that the regional and business line operations in the Dominican Republic contributed 21 per cent, or J$1 billion, to the group’s net profit, for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2022.

Last year, the company announced that JMMB Holding Company, SRI, and its parent JMMB Group Limited, received final regulatory approval for the purchase of 100 per cent of the shares in Banco M?ltiple Bell Bank, S.A. in the Dominican Republic, as well as for the merger of that entity with Banco Ahorro y Cr?dito, JMMB Bank, S.A., a savings and loan bank, acquired by JMMB Group in 2014.

This acquisition provided JMMB Group with its first commercial bank in the Dominican Republic.

Since its 15-year foray in the Dominican Republic financial market, JMMB Group’s operations in that country now includes: securities brokerage-JMMB Puesto de Bolsa S.A.; fund management – JMMB Funds; commercial bank – JMMB Bank, S.A.; and pension fund administrator – AFP JMMB BDI, S.A.