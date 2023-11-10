JMMB Money Transfer partners with MoneyGram for outbound service Loop Jamaica

JMMB Money Transfer has delivered on its promise to clients with the introduction of its outbound service through its latest partnership with MoneyGram.

The agreement between JMMB Group remittance subsidiary, JMMB Money Transfer Limited (JMMBMT) MoneyGram, will enable clients to send money, within minutes, from Jamaica to more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Money transfers can be sent from selected JMMB Bank locations in Jamaica, for cash pickup at any MoneyGram location overseas.

“We are pleased to forge this partnership with MoneyGram that will allow us to better serve our clients by offering them more options and greater convenience. Additionally, as part of our strategic thrust to deepen our payment offerings, we are happy to introduce this option to complement our inbound and intra-island services. We are also seeking to strengthen our presence in the market and bolster our profitability,” said JMMB Money Transfer CEO Sharon Gibson.

While speaking at JMMB Group’s recent annual general meeting, Group CEO Keith Duncan touted the strong growth of the subsidiary, noting that the business line has grown in the past five years, …doubling market share and profitability. Duncan said the business is on the hunt to hit a $1 billion profit target in the medium term, having demonstrated a solid track record in the industry.

According to the most recent Bank of Jamaica remittance publication, in August 2023, total outflows stood at US$19.2 million, against total inflows of U$302.6 million. For the corresponding period, August 2022, outflows and inflows were reported as U$$17.5 million and 320.8 million, respectively. Although there was a six per cent falloff in remittance inflows over the period, outflows saw a 10 per cent growth year-over-year.

With JMMB Money Transfer becoming the latest remittance company to offer an outbound service, the JMMBMT CEO expects to realise a further increase in total outflows.

“We’re thrilled to partner with JMMB Money Transfer to connect to our leading money transfer network to provide their customers, with the opportunity to send money to family and friends just about anywhere in the world,” said Karlo Torres, Head of U.S. Outbound/Latin America & Caribbean at MoneyGram.

“In recent years, MoneyGram has invested in its digital business, leading to explosive growth in digital partnerships across the world, so we continue to get excited about onboarding new partners seeking to access our global fintech solutions. We’re just getting started, and we’re so excited for what’s to come.”

Meanwhile revealed that as JMMB Money Transfer looks to strengthen ties with MoneyGram in the future, the subsidiary will explore leveraging opportunities to expand its partnership beyond Jamaica.

“Over the coming months we are looking to introduce our prepaid card, having done a soft launch in September; to give even further value to clients and complement our current service offerings. Clients can look forward to doing more with our suite of payment services, as the JMMBMT prepaid card will facilitate clients receiving funds from overseas in minutes, 24/7.” Additionally, this solution will allow clients to use digital payment services like point-of-sales transactions and online shopping, without the need for a bank account.

Sharing more about growth plans, Gibson stated that the company remains open to tapping new markets outside of 160 countries where it currently provides inbound transactions while still eyeing entry into Trinidad & Tobago and the Dominican Republic markets, two countries in which the JMMB Group already has a presence.

Additionally, “We are looking to deepen our market share through our current international partners in the major source markets, namely: Canada, UK, USA, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos and Bahamas; as we see increased opportunities in those markets, with changes in the demographics and migration patterns of Jamaicans.”

She underscored the value of partnership as a critical enabler in expanding in new markets, while leveraging synergies and its own network.

Although JMMBMT remains one of the smaller players in the local remittance market, the company has established relationships with 13 international partners.