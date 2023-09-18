JMMB, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy kick off trading week on a high Loop Jamaica

JMMB, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy kick off trading week on a high
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
JMMB, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy kick off trading week on a high

JMMB preference shares and MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Ltd are poised for a strong start to the trading week, following their impressive performance on the Jamaica Stock Exchange last Friday, which saw both entities recording double-digit gains.

JMMB Preference gained 17 per cent to $2.27, and MPC Caribbean gained 16 per cent on the day to $81.50.

The top declining stocks were Elite Diagnostics down 10 per cent to $1.65, and Pan Jamaica Group down 6.0 per cent to $42.37.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,541.73 points (0.47 per cent) to close at 328,361.75 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,443,236 valued at $107,940,374.40.

The JSE Main Index declined by 1,827.78 points (0.58 per cent) to close at 314,347.08 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,471,926 valued at $103,330,083.86.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 17.87 points (0.47 per cent) to close at 3,829.44 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,971,310 valued at $4,610,290.54.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.91 points (1.13 per cent) to close at 255.47 points and the volume traded amounted to 596,504 valued at $35,632.12.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 99 stocks of which 49 advanced, 33 declined and 17 traded firm.

