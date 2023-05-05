JMMB Pref shares gain 15% on Thursday Loop Jamaica

JMMB preference shares led gains during Thursday’s Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) trading.

JMMB Prefs gained 15 per cent to $1.23, followed by tTech up 10 per cent to $2.49, and Community & Workers of Jamaica CCU deferred shares up 9.0 per cent to $1.94.

The top declining stocks were Margaritaville Turks down 15 per cent to $16.13, followed by Ironrock Insurance down 13 per cent to $1.99, followed by Sygnus Rea Estate down 11 per cent to $9.58, JPS preference shares down 10 per cent to $81.23, and Caribbean Cement down 10 per cent to $50.49.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,908.79 points (0.83 per cent) to close at 345,663.25 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,860,376 valued at $42,472,566.93.

Also on the day, the JSE Main Index declined by 3,512.01 points (1.04 per cent) to close at 333,427.11 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,816,748 valued at $32,856,844.64.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 40.23 points (1.08 per cent) to close at 3,774.65 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,043,628 valued at $9,615,722.29.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 1,994.64 points (0.53 per cent) to close at 373,017.41 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,807,107 valued at $29,981,920.15.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 107 stocks of which 44 advanced, 52 declined and 11 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 7,860,376 units valued at $42,472,566.93.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 122,385 units valued at $18,558.83.