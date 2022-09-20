JMMB Pref shares, Sygnus Real Estate led gains on Monday Loop Jamaica

JMMB Preference shares and Sygnus Real Estate Finance led Monday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

JMMB Preference shares gained 27 per cent to close at $2.48, it was followed by Sygnus up 16 per cent to close at US$0.02, and Salada Foods up 12 per cent to $4.61.

The day’s top declining stock went to KLE Group down 17 per cent to $1.72, and Mayberry Jamaican Equities down 12 per cent to $11.90.

The JSE Index advanced by 727.77 points (0.20 per cent) to close at 359,229.04 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,448,292 valued at $133,833,060.08.

The Junior Market Index declined by 10.14 points (0.24 per cent) to close at 4,195.77 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,522,197 valued at $29,844,011.68.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 587.87 points (0.16 per cent) to close at 373,615.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,970,489 valued at $163,677,071.76.

Meanwhile, the JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 1,243.77 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 409,288.75 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,437,589 valued at $128,794,267.93. The JSE Select Index advanced by 48.95 points (0.53 per cent) to close at 9,253.84 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,086,184 valued at $37,490,290.11.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 5.19 points (2.44 per cent) to close at 207.72 points and the volume traded amounted to 223,078 valued at $13,622.64. The JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 0.18 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 59.49 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,703 valued at $5,038,792.15.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.20 points (0.23 per cent) to close at 85.54 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,445,250 valued at $99,067,653.85. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.20 points (0.20 per cent) to close at 100.97 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,424,934 valued at $27,976,843.11.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 109 stocks of which 46 advanced, 50 declined and 13 traded firm. The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 17 million units valued at $163.7 million.

