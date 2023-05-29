JMMB ranked among great places to work in DR and the Caribbean Loop Jamaica

The JMMB Group’s operations in the Dominican Republic have secured the third position in the “Best Places to Work in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean” category, as recognised by Great Place to Work (GPTW), a renowned global authority on workplace culture.

This ranking was announced during a recent award ceremony held in Costa Rica, which aimed to acknowledge the leading organisations in Central America and the Caribbean.

To determine the “Best Places to Work,” Great Place to Work Caribbean and Central America conducted a survey involving over 150,000 employees from 300 companies across 17 countries in the region. The survey utilised the Diagnosis of Culture and Organisational Climate, which assessed the employees’ perspectives in the Caribbean and Central America.

A total of 120 organisations qualified for this year’s lists, spanning across various categories.

DR culture and human development team, (from left, standing) Patricia De La Rosa Jourdain, Beatriz Sanchez, Alba Borrego, Olga Erickson, Maria Eugenia Rodriguez, (seated) Denisse Pichardo and Karla Mota.

According to GPTW, the results of this study represent the most comprehensive depiction of employees’ work experience in the region. The ranking is based on confidential survey data that evaluates aspects such as trust, innovation, organisational values, and business management.

Denisse Pichardo, Country Chief Culture & Human Development & General Services Officer of JMMB Group – DR operations, expressed pride in receiving this recognition from Great Place to Work. Pichardo emphasised that JMMB was founded as a unique organisation, dedicated to valuing each individual and fostering an environment where team members can work purposefully, showcase their best selves, and build close relationships that promote a sense of belonging and love. Pichardo commended the team for consistently choosing to be different in their service to one another and the clients.

Donna Duncan-Scott, the group’s Chief Culture & Human Development Officer, also acknowledged the achievement, highlighting that it serves as a reminder of what can be accomplished when the organisation fully embodies its vision of love and adheres to core values such as integrity, love, honesty, care, and openness. Duncan-Scott applauded the DR team and JMMB Group’s leadership, recognising their commitment to leading with heart and carrying forward the late Joan Duncan’s vision of building a company founded on unconditional love.

She attributed the award and the accomplishments of the past three decades to the team members’ embrace of the vision and their commitment to greatness.

From left: Renee Galvez, key account coordinator and colleague, Paulo Preciado, VP Operations at Great Place to Work – Central America and Caribbean share a photo op with JMMB’s Patricia De la Rosa Jourdain (2nd left), talent and integration manager and Denisse Pichardo, country chief culture & human development & general services officer of the Dominican Republic team, as they accept an award for being ranked by Great Place to Work (GPTW).

JMMB Group’s operations in Jamaica also received certification from GPTW, having met the criteria outlined by the global culture standard-bearer. Although they were not ranked among the top 20 companies in the “Best Places to Work” category, their certification reflects their dedication to creating an exceptional work environment.

Great Place to Work aims to assist organisations in quantifying their culture and achieving improved business outcomes by fostering a highly trusted work experience for all employees.

In a statement, the company said their mission revolves around helping organisations become outstanding workplaces for everyone. Michael C. Bush, the global CEO of Great Place to Work, commended the prioritisation of partner wellness by the “Best Places to Work.”

This study conducted by Great Place to Work is particularly significant, given the current landscape of work characterised by increased remote work arrangements, the reshaping of work-life balance, and an overall shift in organisational culture due to the post-pandemic era.

The findings presented in this study provide valuable insights into best practices for organisations to benchmark against and address any existing gaps.