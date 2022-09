Kerry-Ann Stimpson, chief marketing officer for JMMB Group, employs several activities/rituals to help fuel her productivity.

Among them is an emphasis on downtime.

Though her core function at JMMB is to promote the regional financial conglomerate, Stimpson says she gets a lot of energy from being locked away and consuming social content.

Listen as Stimpson outlines how this and other activities help her to function as a leader.