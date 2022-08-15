JMMB’s net profit hits $2 billion in Q1 Loop Jamaica

JMMB Group has recorded $1.97 billion in net profit for the first quarter of the new financial year ending June 30, 2022, reflecting a marginal two per cent increase in profit year-over-year.

The company’s performance remains stable despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, characterised by rising inflation, persistent geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain disruptions and increasing interest rates, according to Patrick Ellis, chief financial officer at JMMB Group.

“The group’s regional diversification strategy continues to pay dividends, as we have been able to maintain positive earnings in spite of the difficult macroeconomic climate,” Ellis said.

JMMB’s performance was due to the improved performance of its operations in Trinidad and Tobago, whose economy is in recovery mode and has not been affected by interest rate hikes by the central bank.

Additionally, operations in the Dominican Republic contributed 25 per cent of operating revenue or $1.63 billion, underscoring the continued value of that market.

In reiterating the value of the regional diversification strategy, Keith Duncan, JMMB Group CEO said the company continues to build out this strategy by leveraging inorganic growth opportunities.

For instance, JMMB recently received approval from the Monetary Board of the Dominican Republic for JMMB Holding Company, SRI, and its parent JMMB Group, for the merger and acquisition of a commercial bank in the DR, Banco M?ltiple Bell Bank SA.

In the meantime, JMMB is seeking to expand its payment services to include niche card solutions and other e-commerce solutions in the upcoming quarters to complement its existing e-payment card it launched in February 2022.

These solutions are expected to better meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses and will complement the group’s current offerings and further generate core revenue, Duncan said.

Additionally, Duncan highlighted the continued value being realised by JMMB’s 23.33 per cent investment in Sagicor Financial Company (SFC).

“This investment complements the solid foundation that JMMB Group has built as a regional integrated financial provider and underscores the efficacy of the group’s inorganic growth strategy,” he said.

JMMB Group reeled in approximately $1.26 billion in share of profit of its associate for the quarter and received J$602.66 million in dividends.