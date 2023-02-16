JMMB’s nine-months profit hit by high inflation, rising rates Loop Jamaica

Regional financial entity, JMMB Group is reporting a dip in its net profit to $4.8 billion, for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2022, reflecting a 52 per cent falloff in the group’s earnings year-over-year.

During the period, JMMB Group also posted operating revenue of $18.9 billion, a 14 per cent decline, for the comparative period.

The company said its financial performance for the period was impacted by the challenging macro-economic conditions.

“The group has seen credible financial performance in this environment that has been characterised by high inflation and rising interest rates, especially in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. This has impacted particularly the investment business line, resulting in a falloff in asset prices and the reduction in the liquidity in the market,” said Patrick Ellis, chief financial officer at JMMB Group.

He noted that the regional and business line diversification strategy, remains a core contributor to bolster the group’s financial performance, as seen in the case of the banking business line, which was the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 52 per cent of the group’s net operating revenue, up from 37 per cent in the prior period.

Additionally, the regional diversification strategy continued to reap benefits as Trinidad and Tobago contributed 23 per cent to operating revenue, up from 15 per cent in the prior period.

JMMB Group CEO Keith Duncan

Keith Duncan, JMMB Group CEO, maintained a positive view of the group’s financial performance noting that the build-out of the diversification strategy and the leveraging of its ‘smart growth’ initiatives, has delivered credible results and allowed the company to deliver on its major imperatives.

He also pointed to the cautiously optimistic outlook for the region within the context of the challenging operational environment, with signs of easing based on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) January 2023 outlook which predicts a marginal improvement in economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Additionally, both the central banks in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have paused rate hikes, subject to further data, while the US Federal Reserve Bank has continued to signal further rate hikes, at a slower pace.

This, is coupled with the fact that the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) has not increased interest rates throughout the high global inflation period.

“We, therefore, expect to see more favourable market conditions (over time) for financial services and for our clients, especially on the loan side where interest rates will likely trend down. As such, we look forward to a more accommodative environment for trading and a normalizing of especially the investment business line in the medium term, resulting in an improvement in our overall financial performance.”

In line with its business line and geographic diversification strategy, JMMB Group expects to further benefit from its shareholding of 23.33 per cent in Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFC) making JMMB Group the largest single shareholder in the entity, which has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ivari, a leading middle market Canadian life insurer.

The transaction is expected to be materially accretive to the JMMB Group and add shareholder value, as Ivari is expected to contribute significantly to SFC’s earnings.

Due to the delayed publication of SFC’s audited results for the period ending December 31, 2022, the Group did not record any share of profits from its associated company, SFC, in which it has a 23.33 per cent stake.

SFC has opted to publish its audited results for the period, utilizing the 90-day provision under the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX); therefore, these earnings will be reflected in JMMB Group’s year-end results.

Patrick Eliis, chief financial officer at JMMB Group

Meanwhile, the CFO highlighted that the group’s trading gains totalled, $3.49 billion for the period, reflecting a 51 per cent decline due to the rising interest rates and investors continued de-risking, resulting in a reduction of demand for emerging market assets.

Consequently, asset prices fell and trading activity was reduced, as compared to the prior year when investor sentiment was high and interest rates were low.

Meanwhile, net interest income saw a six per cent decline year-over-year, moving from $8.98 billion to $8.44 billion.

On the other hand, the JMMB Group recorded positive growth in fees and commission, which grew by 16 per cent, over the corresponding period, to $4.32 billion.

This was mainly driven by increased economic activity in all the territories in which the company operates, as well as significant growth in managed funds, collective investment schemes and capital market activities across the group.

Foreign exchange gains also increased from $2.0 billion to $2.47 billion, which reflects a 24 per cent growth in earnings over the comparative period.

At the end of the reporting period, the JMMB Group’s asset base totalled $640.47 billion, up four per cent relative to the start of the financial year. This was mainly on account of a larger loan portfolio which grew by 16 per cent to $165.98 billion.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio continued to be comparable to international standards. Growth in the asset base over the nine-month period was funded in part by increases in customer deposits, repos and multilateral funding. Deposits grew by eight per cent to $163.60 billion, while repos increased by four per cent to $309.66 billion.

Over the nine-month period, shareholders’ equity decreased by 12 per cent to $49.53 billion. This was mainly driven by the further decline in investment revaluation reserve, despite the profit posted by the group since the start of the year.