JN Bank to host mortgage and real estate expo on Sunday | Loop Jamaica

JN Bank will host a mortgage and real estate at its Chief Office in Half-Way Tree on Sunday, July 24 from 10 am to 4 pm.

The expo will feature a range of exhibits from top providers in the industry, including realtors, developers, valuators and surveyors, as well as mortgage experts.

Petal James, Chief of Retail Sales, said people will also be able to benefit from JN Bank’s latest mortgage offer, which provides homebuyers with up to 100 per cent financing to purchase their residential property, plus an additional amount of up to $5 million in unsecured financing to assist with other mortgage-related expenses, as well as a JN pre-approved credit card.

“On top of that, we’ve made the process at JN Bank a lot faster. Qualified persons will get their mortgage in 30 days if we receive all the required documents on time. And this is a guarantee, as long as we have all the necessary documents from them, they will receive their loan and keys in 30 days,” Miss James said.

She noted that the aim is to provide more Jamaicans with the opportunity and means to own a home, which has always been the core mission of JN Bank.

Miss James said investment in real estate continues to be a worthwhile venture for many Jamaicans, as the housing market has remained robust during the past few years, despite the pandemic.

“The expansion of the sector remained constant, as new housing developments continue to emerge. This, coupled with relatively low mortgage rates (even though there has been a slight uptick because of the increase in policy rates), means that the market continues to be buoyant,” she said.

“The need for housing continues to be in great demand among Jamaicans, and JN Bank is committed to assisting more persons to finance this dream.”

James further said the mortgage expo will provide a one-stop shop for all things mortgage and real estate related to prospective homebuyers and persons who are interested in starting the homeownership journey.

“No matter where you are in the process, whether you are just thinking about buying a home or already pre-approved, saved your deposit and ready to start your property search, this is the place to be on Sunday.

She noted that developers and realtors will be showcasing new and existing housing developments and properties, while mortgage experts will also be available to assist persons to choose the financing option that suits their needs.

“We also encourage persons to take along with them the necessary documents, including a valid government ID and TRN; their proof of address; income verification letter; NHT contribution letter from employer; and last two payslips, so that they can get pre-approved or start the mortgage application process,” Miss James informed.

Services that will be available at the JN Bank Open House include:

Mortgage pre-approval Information on new housing developments and other residential properties from developers and realtorsProducts and services offered by JN Group member companiesDiscounts from select JN Rewards partners who will be on siteDiscounts on property valuation and surveys reports from valuators and surveyors who will be thereFind an attorney