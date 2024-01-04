JN Foundation provides essential items to Mustard Seed Loop Jamaica

Six entities within the Mustard Seed Communities were beneficiaries of the JN Foundation’s Comfort for Christmas initiative, which was organised to provide diapers, wipes, and nutritional support to the more than 450 residents of the homes across the country.

The donation was gladly received by Mustard Seed, as a vast majority of its residents, which comprise babies to adults abandoned and afflicted by ailments, such as disabilities and HIV, rely on the items to support their daily hygiene and nutritional needs.

Darcy Tulloch-Williams, executive director of the Mustard Seed Communities, said 80 per cent of the residents are incontinent, and many rely on the milk products donated, as they cannot swallow or digest solid foods.

“We are very grateful for this donation because sometimes we are in very short supply of diapers. So, we have always to have the diapers available for them,” she said, referring to the long-standing relationship Mustard Seed has had with The Jamaica National Group. She noted that initiatives spearheaded by the group through the JN Foundation over the past few years have been instrumental in providing for its most vulnerable across Jamaica.

“I am overwhelmed by the commitment of the JN Foundation. Every year, they come and have supplies of the things we need. In 2021, they also hosted an online Christmas concert where the donations from the concert were contributed to the operational costs of our homes,” she informed.

“They are an excellent corporate entity, and we are indeed grateful to them. It has been a fruitful and respectful relationship, and we continue to look forward to more collaborations in the future,” she said.

Mustard Seed Communities are home to some 458 vulnerable persons in 13 residences across Jamaica. Besides abandoned children and young adults with disabilities, and children impacted by HIV/AIDS, its dwellings are also home to teen mothers, who are welcomed along with their babies.

Jerusalem, one of the 13 residences in the Mustard Seed Communities, located in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was among the six homes to benefit from the JN Foundation’s initiative.

Ann-Marie Adams, assistant administrator at Jerusalem, received the supplies from a JN Foundation team who recently visited the home.

“We thank JN for always thinking about us and partnering with us,” she remarked.

Jerusalem is home to 116 residents, comprising children and adults ages 10 to 54 years. Most residents are affected with ailments such as mental retardation and cerebral palsy.